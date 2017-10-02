TN governor, Nashville mayor issue statements on mass shooting in Las Vegas

At least two people were killed and dozens wounded during a shooting at an outdoor music festival on the Las Vegas Strip late Sunday. Click here to read the full story.

News 4 has learned a West Tennessee man was killed in the mass shooting at a country music festival in Las Vegas.

Country music star Jason Aldean had just taken the stage when over 200 people were shot at a music festival in Las Vegas.

Concertgoers leave the scene of the Route 91 Harvest country music festival after over 200 people were shot in Las Vegas. (Photo by David Becker/Getty)

Police officers and medical personnel stand at the scene of a shooting near the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip, Monday, Oct. 2, 2017. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Sniper in high-rise hotel kills at least 58 in Las Vegas, injures more than 500

The city of Nashville will be holding a vigil Monday night for the victims in the deadly concert shooting in Las Vegas

Tennessee's top government officials are weighing in on the deadly mass shooting that happened at a country music festival in Las Vegas on Sunday.

At least 58 people have been confirmed dead, and at least 515 people were injured in the attack.

Several Nashville artists and their crews were in the area during the shooting, including Jason Aldean, who had just taken the stage when the shots rang out.

Gov. Bill Haslam has ordered for flags to fly at half-staff over the State Capitol and all state buildings until sunset on Friday in honor of the victims.

In Haslam's statement, he specifically mentions the West Tennessee man who was killed.

I am praying for the many people affected by the senseless act of violence in Las Vegas. In particular, Crissy and I extend our condolences and prayers to the family of Sonny Melton from West Tennessee, who was among those killed in this tragedy. We know other Tennesseans were in attendance or performing at the event, and my thoughts go out to them as we grieve and process the enormity of this attack. Tennessee stands with Las Vegas during this difficult time.

Below is Nashville Mayor Megan Barry's statement about the shooting:

An unimaginable scene of terror in Las Vegas has shocked and saddened our nation. This tragedy hits especially close to home as so many of the artists and crew represented at this music festival are Nashvillians seeking to entertain and bring joy to country music fans around the world. My heart goes out to the friends and family members of the victims of this deadly shooting, and we pray for a speedy recovery for those injured.

Statement from TN Department of Safety and Homeland Security Commissioner David W. Purkey:

My deepest condolences are with the victims and their families who suffered from the horrific event in Las Vegas. No one should fall victim at the hands of a person who wants to cause such harm and tragedy. This active shooter executed a calculated and terrifying plan that resulted in mass casualties. It is very hard for us to understand why a person would want to cause such tragedy. We must prepare ourselves for these types of events that are becoming more common. I want to remind our citizens that if you see or hear of something that does not look or feel normal and seems suspicious, report the information to your local law enforcement. Our department offers free active shooter training for groups in hopes of educating people on what to do if you are involved in an active shooter situation. I encourage our citizens to take advantage of the training and prepare for the unfortunate. Again, I extend my prayers to all who experienced this inconceivable event.

Statement from Metropolitan Nashville Police Department Chief Steve Anderson:

The men and women of the Metropolitan Police Department are shocked and saddened by Sunday night’s mass shooting in Las Vegas. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims as well as the first responders and medical personnel who continue to deal with this unimaginable tragedy. This police department’s resolve to protect Nashville’s families and visitors in neighborhoods and during special events has never been stronger. Our lines of communication with federal and state law enforcement partners are open and strong as we jointly conduct threat assessments. Nevertheless, Sheriff Lombardo in Las Vegas is right that it can be extraordinarily difficult, if not impossible, to know what is in the mind of a lone gunman despite our best efforts. In the coming weeks, I expect to speak with Sheriff Lombardo concerning the specifics of last night’s events. We will incorporate any lessons learned into our training protocols at the MNPD Academy as we pledge to do everything humanly possible to keep our city safe.”

