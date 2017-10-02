Nashville mayor issues statement on 'unimaginable scene of terror' in Las Vegas

At least two people were killed and dozens wounded during a shooting at an outdoor music festival on the Las Vegas Strip late Sunday. Click here to read the full story.

Police officers and medical personnel stand at the scene of a shooting near the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip, Monday, Oct. 2, 2017. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Country music star Jason Aldean had just taken the stage when over 200 people were shot at a music festival in Las Vegas.

Concertgoers leave the scene of the Route 91 Harvest country music festival after over 200 people were shot in Las Vegas. (Photo by David Becker/Getty)

Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has issued a statement following the deadly mass shooting at a country music festival in Las Vegas.

At least 50 people have been confirmed dead. Over 400 people were taken to the hospital.

Several Nashville artists and their crews were in the area during the shooting, including Jason Aldean, who had just taken the stage when the shots rang out.

Below is the mayor's full statement about the shooting:

An unimaginable scene of terror in Las Vegas has shocked and saddened our nation. This tragedy hits especially close to home as so many of the artists and crew represented at this music festival are Nashvillians seeking to entertain and bring joy to country music fans around the world. My heart goes out to the friends and family members of the victims of this deadly shooting, and we pray for a speedy recovery for those injured.

