Nashville mayor issues statement on 'unimaginable scene of terror' in Las Vegas

Mayor Megan Barry (Source: Mayor's Office) Mayor Megan Barry (Source: Mayor's Office)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has issued a statement following the deadly mass shooting at a country music festival in Las Vegas.

At least 50 people have been confirmed dead. Over 400 people were taken to the hospital.

Several Nashville artists and their crews were in the area during the shooting, including Jason Aldean, who had just taken the stage when the shots rang out.

Below is the mayor's full statement about the shooting:

An unimaginable scene of terror in Las Vegas has shocked and saddened our nation. This tragedy hits especially close to home as so many of the artists and crew represented at this music festival are Nashvillians seeking to entertain and bring joy to country music fans around the world. My heart goes out to the friends and family members of the victims of this deadly shooting, and we pray for a speedy recovery for those injured.

