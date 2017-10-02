Nashville mayor issues statement on 'unimaginable scene of terror' in Las Vegas

Country music star Jason Aldean had just taken the stage when over 200 people were shot at a music festival in Las Vegas.More >>
At least two people were killed and dozens wounded during a shooting at an outdoor music festival on the Las Vegas Strip late Sunday. Click here to read the full story.More >>
Country music star Jason Aldean had just taken the stage when over 200 people were shot at a music festival in Las Vegas.More >>
Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has issued a statement following the deadly mass shooting at a country music festival in Las Vegas.More >>
Police say a man was shot in an attempted robbery in south Nashville overnight.More >>
A week after Hurricane Maria struck Puerile Rico, many people on the mainland, still have not heard from family member because communications are still down over much of the island. With every passing day the desperation grows. For ten days, Bobbi Negron an art instructor at a Nashville private school, has been consumed with worry.More >>
The US Navy and the Monroe County EMA are investigating a reported plane crash near Tellico Plains, TN. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office was one of the first to report the crash.More >>
It's been one week since the deadly shooting at the Burnett Chapel Church of Christ in Antioch and for the first time we're hearing from the man many are calling a hero.More >>
Church service went on as usual Sunday at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ in Antioch. It's been one week since the deadly shooting that killed one and injured 6 others.More >>
Clarksville police have warned members of US Bank to check their accounts, as thousands of dollars were stolen from the bank's ATMs across its 12 locations in Clarksville.More >>
Murfreesboro Police responded to a a medical call today on S Church Street. Officers found a man in his underwear behind a Tiger Mart who was badly burned on his upper body. He was taken to the burn center at Vanderbilt. Police confirmed that the man had come from the America's Best Value Inn on Church Street, where a meth lab was set up in one of the room.More >>
Pastors at several Seventh-day Adventist churches in Nashville said they brought their congregations together Saturday night in an effort to “cross color lines.” Sunday marks one week since a deadly church shooting rocked the city of Nashville and the nation. That tragedy was fresh on the minds of those gathered at the Riverside Chapel Seventh-day Adventist Church in Madison.More >>
Country music star Jason Aldean had just taken the stage when over 200 people were shot at a music festival in Las Vegas.More >>
Our favorite fast foods could come back to bite us according to a report released Wednesday -- and it's not just the extra calories. The new report grades the 25 largest US fast food chains on where they stand on antibiotics.More >>
The US Navy and the Monroe County EMA are investigating a reported plane crash near Tellico Plains, TN. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office was one of the first to report the crash.More >>
Fans of rapper Lil Wayne will be offered refunds after he refused to pass through a security check to enter a South Carolina arena, and skipped the concert.More >>
Dunkin’ Donuts is downsizing their menu at the end of October. Why? “Doughnut Mojo.”More >>
Williams-Sonoma is offering you the chance to work for them this holiday season and you don’t even have to get out of your pajamas.More >>
State officials in California are investigating an incident after a teacher may have allegedly contaminated students’ flutes with bodily fluids.More >>
It was a Facebook post that had people in upstate New York concerned, a woman appearing to try and sell a headstone on social media.More >>
Fox Sports says it won't broadcast any live coverage of the national anthem during today's NFL games.More >>
