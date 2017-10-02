Man shot in attempted robbery at south Nashville apartment complex

Police say a man was shot in an attempted robbery in south Nashville overnight.

The victim was hit in the head with a pistol and shot in the leg and foot while walking outside at the Whispering Hills Apartments on McMurray Drive.

According to police, the victim is in stable condition at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

The suspects were not able to take anything during the incident and left in a red car.

Officers later stopped a red Chevy Impala. According to police, they believe the people inside the vehicle are connected with the shooting.

Police have not released the names of the suspects or the victim. At this time, no one has been charged.

