Convicted felons arrested after shooting at south Nashville apartments

The victim was shot while walking outside in a south Nashville apartment complex. (WSMV) The victim was shot while walking outside in a south Nashville apartment complex. (WSMV)
Two convicted felons were arrested Monday morning after a shooting and attempted robbery overnight.

According to police, the gunmen approached a man outside his Whispering Hills apartment on McMurray drive around 1 a.m. Monday and demanded his belongings. The man was pistol whipped and his phone was taken.

The victim then fell and crawled under a vehicle. The suspects fired shots at him and struck him in the leg. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspects fled in a red Chevrolet Impala. They found around 3:15 a.m. on Main Street in East Nashville.

Donovan Palmer, 24, and Deonte Spears, 21, were taken into custody. Both are convicted felons.

When police searched the car, they found two handguns under the front seat, one of which was reported stolen. The Impala had also been reported stolen on Tuesday from Noor Auto Sales on Murfreesboro Pike.

Palmer and Spears are being held in lieu of $75,000 bond.

Palmer, of Batavia Street, has prior convictions for aggravated burglary, cocaine possession, aggravated assault and theft. Spears, of Hillside Road, has a prior conviction for aggravated assault.

Police are withholding photos of both men pending lineups in similar cases.

