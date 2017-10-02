Country star Jason Aldean, crew safe after mass shooting at concert in Las Vegas

At least two people were killed and dozens wounded during a shooting at an outdoor music festival on the Las Vegas Strip late Sunday. Click here to read the full story.

Police officers and medical personnel stand at the scene of a shooting near the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip, Monday, Oct. 2, 2017. (AP Photo/John Locher)

At least 50 dead, 200 injured after shooting on Las Vegas Strip

A Nevada sheriff says one on-duty officer is in critical condition and another was wounded in the Las Vegas concert shooting that left more than 50 people dead.

The Latest: 2 on-duty officers wounded in Las Vegas shooting that killed more than 50

People carry a peson at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival after apparent gun fire was heard on October 1, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty)

Jason Aldean performs on NBC's Today show at Rockefeller Plaza on Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Country music star Jason Aldean was in the middle of a concert when over 100 people were shot at a music festival in Las Vegas.

The gunman killed more than 20 people in the attack at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival.

Aldean posted this on his Instagram account:

Tonight has been beyond horrific. I still dont know what to say but wanted to let everyone know that Me and my Crew are safe. My Thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight. It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night. #heartbroken #stopthehate

A post shared by Jason Aldean (@jasonaldean) on Oct 2, 2017 at 1:17am PDT

Several other country music artists were in the area during the shooting, including Chris Young, who said he is "lucky to be alive."

Spent I don't know how long on the floor of a trailer behind the stage... know multiple people are dead. Listening to that gunfire... — ChrisYoungMusic (@ChrisYoungMusic) October 2, 2017

I'm literally shaking still. — ChrisYoungMusic (@ChrisYoungMusic) October 2, 2017

Why — ChrisYoungMusic (@ChrisYoungMusic) October 2, 2017

I'm not gonna say anything else other than I'm lucky to be alive. As are many others... and so many people are gone... this is heartbreaking — ChrisYoungMusic (@ChrisYoungMusic) October 2, 2017

Country star Jake Owen was also nearby when shots rang out.

Praying for everyone here in Vegas. I witnessed the most unimaginable event tonight. We are okay. Others arent. Please pray. — Jake Owen (@jakeowen) October 2, 2017

Gun shots were ringing off of the stage rigging and road cases. No one knew where to go..thank you LVPD and responders for keeping us safe — Jake Owen (@jakeowen) October 2, 2017

The following country music stars reacted to the news on Twitter:

Praying for everyone at #HarvestFestival. There are no words right now that suffice. — Brad Paisley (@BradPaisley) October 2, 2017

Everyone in the B&R camp is ok thoughts and prayers to everyone in vegas at #Route91 — Big & Rich (@bigandrich) October 2, 2017

