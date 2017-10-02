Jason Aldean, crew safe after mass shooting in Las Vegas - WSMV Channel 4

Country star Jason Aldean, crew safe after mass shooting at concert in Las Vegas

Jason Aldean performs on NBC's Today show at Rockefeller Plaza on Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Jason Aldean performs on NBC's Today show at Rockefeller Plaza on Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
People carry a peson at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival after apparent gun fire was heard on October 1, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty) People carry a peson at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival after apparent gun fire was heard on October 1, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Country music star Jason Aldean was in the middle of a concert when over 100 people were shot at a music festival in Las Vegas.

The gunman killed more than 20 people in the attack at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival.

Aldean posted this on his Instagram account:

Tonight has been beyond horrific. I still dont know what to say but wanted to let everyone know that Me and my Crew are safe. My Thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight. It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night. #heartbroken #stopthehate

Several other country music artists were in the area during the shooting, including Chris Young, who said he is "lucky to be alive."

Country star Jake Owen was also nearby when shots rang out.

The following country music stars reacted to the news on Twitter:

