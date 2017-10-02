Jason Aldean, country stars react to terrifying mass shooting in Las Vegas

At least two people were killed and dozens wounded during a shooting at an outdoor music festival on the Las Vegas Strip late Sunday. Click here to read the full story.

Police officers and medical personnel stand at the scene of a shooting near the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip, Monday, Oct. 2, 2017. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has issued a statement following the deadly mass shooting at a country music festival in Las Vegas.

A Nevada sheriff says one on-duty officer is in critical condition and another was wounded in the Las Vegas concert shooting that left more than 50 people dead.

Jason Aldean performs on NBC's Today show at Rockefeller Plaza on Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Concertgoers leave the scene of the Route 91 Harvest country music festival after over 200 people were shot in Las Vegas. (Photo by David Becker/Getty)

Country music star Jason Aldean had just taken the stage when over 200 people were shot at a music festival in Las Vegas.

According to law enforcement, the gunman killed more than 50 people in the attack at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival.

The gunman has reportedly been killed by police. A woman, identified as a person of interest, has been taken into custody for questioning.

Aldean posted this on his Instagram account early Monday morning:

Tonight has been beyond horrific. I still dont know what to say but wanted to let everyone know that Me and my Crew are safe. My Thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight. It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night. #heartbroken #stopthehate

A post shared by Jason Aldean (@jasonaldean) on Oct 2, 2017 at 1:17am PDT

Aldean's wife, Brittany, also reacted to the news on Instagram:

We are safe... our angels were definitely watching over us tonight. No words for what happened... Just horrific. Praying for everyone

Several artists took the stage at the country music festival earlier in the day. The festival had two stages.

Main Stage:

Dee Jay Silver - 3 p.m.

Tyler Reeve - 3:05 p.m.

Josh Abbott Band - 4:05 p.m.

Kane Brown - 5:15 p.m.

Big & Rich - 6:35 p.m.

Jake Owen - 8 p.m.

Jason Aldean - 9:40 p.m.

Sirius XM Stage:

Jordan Mitchell - 2:45 p.m.

Muscadine Bloodline - 3:30 p.m.

Dylan Schneider - 4:20 p.m.

Adam Craig - 5:10 p.m.

Dylan Scott - 6:10 p.m.

Luke Combs - 7:20 p.m.

Country artist Jake Owen took the stage before Aldean.

Gun shots!!! Vegas. Pray to god. Love you guys. Love you Pearl. — Jake Owen (@jakeowen) October 2, 2017

Praying for everyone here in Vegas. I witnessed the most unimaginable event tonight. We are okay. Others arent. Please pray. — Jake Owen (@jakeowen) October 2, 2017

Gun shots were ringing off of the stage rigging and road cases. No one knew where to go..thank you LVPD and responders for keeping us safe — Jake Owen (@jakeowen) October 2, 2017

Country duo Big & Rich also performed earlier in the evening.

Everyone in the B&R camp is ok thoughts and prayers to everyone in vegas at #Route91 — Big & Rich (@bigandrich) October 2, 2017

Several of the other artists who performed earlier in the day have posted updates on Twitter.

Really no words. Will never understand how people can do these things. Keep these people in your prayers... #vegas — Tyler Reeve (@tylerreeve) October 2, 2017

Everyone in JAB is accounted for. They evacuated us from Mandalay. My fiancée is still in room. They won't let me in but she's safe — Josh Abbott (@joshabbottband) October 2, 2017

This world is sick ?? — Kane Brown (@kanebrown) October 2, 2017

Active shooter at Route 91 in Las Vegas. Us and the band are safe currently. Pray — Muscadine Bloodline (@MuscadineBLine) October 2, 2017

Me, the band, and crew are all safe. Been a long night, gonna try to get some sleep. Thank you for all your thoughts and prayers. — Luke Combs (@LukeCombsMusic) October 2, 2017

Can't believe last night really happened. My heart is broken for all of the victims... So thankful my family and guys are all safe. — Adam Craig (@AdamCraigMusic) October 2, 2017

Prayers to everyone at @Route91Harvest in Las Vegas. We are ok, had literally just left for the airport. ???? What is wrong with this world!! — Dylan Scott (@DylanScottCntry) October 2, 2017

Several other country music artists were in the area during the shooting, including Chris Young, who said he is "lucky to be alive."

Spent I don't know how long on the floor of a trailer behind the stage... know multiple people are dead. Listening to that gunfire... — ChrisYoungMusic (@ChrisYoungMusic) October 2, 2017

I'm literally shaking still. — ChrisYoungMusic (@ChrisYoungMusic) October 2, 2017

Why — ChrisYoungMusic (@ChrisYoungMusic) October 2, 2017

I'm not gonna say anything else other than I'm lucky to be alive. As are many others... and so many people are gone... this is heartbreaking — ChrisYoungMusic (@ChrisYoungMusic) October 2, 2017

Several other country music stars have reacted to the news on Twitter.

Praying for everyone at #HarvestFestival. There are no words right now that suffice. — Brad Paisley (@BradPaisley) October 2, 2017

The Country Music Association, which handles Nashville's popular country music festival every summer, released a statement about the shooting.

CMA & the Country Music community are deeply saddened today and send our support and prayers to all the victims in Las Vegas. — CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) October 2, 2017

