Jason Aldean, country stars react to terrifying mass shooting in Las Vegas

Concertgoers leave the scene of the Route 91 Harvest country music festival after over 200 people were shot in Las Vegas. (Photo by David Becker/Getty) Concertgoers leave the scene of the Route 91 Harvest country music festival after over 200 people were shot in Las Vegas. (Photo by David Becker/Getty)
Jason Aldean performs on NBC's Today show at Rockefeller Plaza on Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Jason Aldean performs on NBC's Today show at Rockefeller Plaza on Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Country music star Jason Aldean had just taken the stage when over 200 people were shot at a music festival in Las Vegas.

According to law enforcement, the gunman killed more than 50 people in the attack at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival.

The gunman has reportedly been killed by police. A woman, identified as a person of interest, has been taken into custody for questioning.

Aldean posted this on his Instagram account early Monday morning:

Tonight has been beyond horrific. I still dont know what to say but wanted to let everyone know that Me and my Crew are safe. My Thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight. It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night. #heartbroken #stopthehate

Aldean's wife, Brittany, also reacted to the news on Instagram:

We are safe... our angels were definitely watching over us tonight. No words for what happened... Just horrific. Praying for everyone

Several artists took the stage at the country music festival earlier in the day. The festival had two stages.

Main Stage:

  • Dee Jay Silver - 3 p.m.
  • Tyler Reeve - 3:05 p.m.
  • Josh Abbott Band - 4:05 p.m.
  • Kane Brown - 5:15 p.m.
  • Big & Rich - 6:35 p.m.
  • Jake Owen - 8 p.m.
  • Jason Aldean - 9:40 p.m.

Sirius XM Stage:

  • Jordan Mitchell - 2:45 p.m.
  • Muscadine Bloodline - 3:30 p.m.
  • Dylan Schneider - 4:20 p.m.
  • Adam Craig - 5:10 p.m.
  • Dylan Scott - 6:10 p.m.
  • Luke Combs - 7:20 p.m.

Country artist Jake Owen took the stage before Aldean.

Country duo Big & Rich also performed earlier in the evening. 

Several of the other artists who performed earlier in the day have posted updates on Twitter.

Several other country music artists were in the area during the shooting, including Chris Young, who said he is "lucky to be alive."

Several other country music stars have reacted to the news on Twitter.

The Country Music Association, which handles Nashville's popular country music festival every summer, released a statement about the shooting.

Stay with News 4 for updates on this developing story.

