US Navy jet crashes near Tennessee state line

The US Navy and the Monroe County EMA are investigating a reported plane crash near Tellico Plains, TN.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office was one of the first to report the crash.

According to the Navy's Twitter, a T-45C aircraft was training in the area.

CORRECTION: Reported crash near Tellico Plains, TN. Not Callico Plains, TN. https://t.co/0XEePRBfiM — U.S. Navy (@USNavy) October 2, 2017

In a press release, the Navy said that a student and an instructor were on the jet. Their status is unknown.

Authorities say that debris has been found on both sides of River Road in Tellico Plains.

It has not been confirmed if there were any casualties in the crash. A T-45C carries up to two people.

The Monroe County EMA director said that operations are being suspended overnight, but security will be on scene.

