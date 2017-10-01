2 killed in Navy jet crash near Tennessee state line

Two U.S. Navy pilots who crashed near the Tennessee state line on Sunday did not survive.

The plane crash happened near Tellico Plains, TN, in Monroe County.

According to the Navy's Twitter account, the T-45C aircraft was flying in from Mississippi for training in the area.

In a press release, the Navy said that a student and an instructor were on the jet. Their names have not been released.

Authorities said debris was spread out over 3 miles along both sides of River Road.

Investigators are still working to figure out what caused the pilots to crash.

Update: Training Wing ONE has confirmed the T-45 that went missing yesterday crashed in Tennessee. Both pilots involved did not survive. — Naval Air Training (@CNATRA) October 2, 2017

