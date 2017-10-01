Nashville woman flying to Puerto Rico to make contact with her f - WSMV Channel 4

Nashville woman flying to Puerto Rico to make contact with her family

A week after Hurricane Maria struck Puerile Rico, many people on the mainland, still have not heard from family member because communications are still down over much of the island. With every passing day the desperation grows.

For ten days, Bobbi Negron an art instructor at a Nashville private school, has been consumed with worry. She has not heard from family members since Maria struck the island.

"I go to work everyday, but not knowing is killing me," said Negron.

The reminder of what her family faces each day is as close as her television. Listening to the Mayor  of San Juan beg for aid was even more unsettling.

"We are just collateral damage, when it takes so many days for the u.s government to respond," said Negron.

Negron waits by her cell phone for a call, a text message, email, anything that would indicate her family is  OK, so far not a word. Looking at family pictures just conjures up more heartache.

"This is my Grandmother, she's eight-five, we are very worried about her," said Negron.

With the wait becoming unbearable with each passing day, Negron, is taking matters into her own hands. She is flying to  Puerto Rico, not only to find her family, but she is bringing supplies with her, from baby food to solar panels.

I'm taking anything I can, not just to them (family), but to whoever I pass by. I'm part of a brigade of teachers, students, whoever can go to other towns and help," said Negron.

Time is her worst enemy.

"Because we have no time to waste, no more ten days, can't wait one minute," said Negron.

Negron leaves for Puerto Rico Wednesday October 3, many of the items she is taking with her have been donated by the teachers, students and parents at St. Bernard Academy where Negron teaches.   

