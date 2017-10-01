Nashville woman flying to Puerto Rico to make contact with her family

A week after Hurricane Maria struck Puerile Rico, many people on the mainland, still have not heard from family member because communications are still down over much of the island. With every passing day the desperation grows.
For ten days, Bobbi Negron an art instructor at a Nashville private school, has been consumed with worry. She has not heard from family members since Maria struck the island.
"I go to work everyday, but not knowing is killing me," said Negron.
The reminder of what her family faces each day is as close as her television. Listening to the Mayor of San Juan beg for aid was even more unsettling.
"We are just collateral damage, when it takes so many days for the u.s government to respond," said Negron.
Negron waits by her cell phone for a call, a text message, email, anything that would indicate her family is OK, so far not a word. Looking at family pictures just conjures up more heartache.
"This is my Grandmother, she's eight-five, we are very worried about her," said Negron.
With the wait becoming unbearable with each passing day, Negron, is taking matters into her own hands. She is flying to Puerto Rico, not only to find her family, but she is bringing supplies with her, from baby food to solar panels.
I'm taking anything I can, not just to them (family), but to whoever I pass by. I'm part of a brigade of teachers, students, whoever can go to other towns and help," said Negron.
Time is her worst enemy.
"Because we have no time to waste, no more ten days, can't wait one minute," said Negron.
Negron leaves for Puerto Rico Wednesday October 3, many of the items she is taking with her have been donated by the teachers, students and parents at St. Bernard Academy where Negron teaches.
A week after Hurricane Maria struck Puerile Rico, many people on the mainland, still have not heard from family member because communications are still down over much of the island. With every passing day the desperation grows. For ten days, Bobbi Negron an art instructor at a Nashville private school, has been consumed with worry.More >>
A week after Hurricane Maria struck Puerile Rico, many people on the mainland, still have not heard from family member because communications are still down over much of the island. With every passing day the desperation grows. For ten days, Bobbi Negron an art instructor at a Nashville private school, has been consumed with worry.More >>
The US Navy and the Monroe County EMA are investigating a reported plane crash near Tellico Plains, TN. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office was one of the first to report the crash.More >>
The US Navy and the Monroe County EMA are investigating a reported plane crash near Tellico Plains, TN. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office was one of the first to report the crash.More >>
It's been one week since the deadly shooting at the Burnett Chapel Church of Christ in Antioch and for the first time we're hearing from the man many are calling a hero.More >>
It's been one week since the deadly shooting at the Burnett Chapel Church of Christ in Antioch and for the first time we're hearing from the man many are calling a hero.More >>
Church service went on as usual Sunday at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ in Antioch. It's been one week since the deadly shooting that killed one and injured 6 others.More >>
Church service went on as usual Sunday at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ in Antioch. It's been one week since the deadly shooting that killed one and injured 6 others.More >>
Clarksville police have warned members of US Bank to check their accounts, as thousands of dollars were stolen from the bank's ATMs across its 12 locations in Clarksville.More >>
Clarksville police have warned members of US Bank to check their accounts, as thousands of dollars were stolen from the bank's ATMs across its 12 locations in Clarksville.More >>
Murfreesboro Police responded to a a medical call today on S Church Street. Officers found a man in his underwear behind a Tiger Mart who was badly burned on his upper body. He was taken to the burn center at Vanderbilt. Police confirmed that the man had come from the America's Best Value Inn on Church Street, where a meth lab was set up in one of the room.More >>
Murfreesboro Police responded to a a medical call today on S Church Street. Officers found a man in his underwear behind a Tiger Mart who was badly burned on his upper body. He was taken to the burn center at Vanderbilt. Police confirmed that the man had come from the America's Best Value Inn on Church Street, where a meth lab was set up in one of the room.More >>
Pastors at several Seventh-day Adventist churches in Nashville said they brought their congregations together Saturday night in an effort to “cross color lines.” Sunday marks one week since a deadly church shooting rocked the city of Nashville and the nation. That tragedy was fresh on the minds of those gathered at the Riverside Chapel Seventh-day Adventist Church in Madison.More >>
Pastors at several Seventh-day Adventist churches in Nashville said they brought their congregations together Saturday night in an effort to “cross color lines.” Sunday marks one week since a deadly church shooting rocked the city of Nashville and the nation. That tragedy was fresh on the minds of those gathered at the Riverside Chapel Seventh-day Adventist Church in Madison.More >>
Surveillance video has helped Hermitage Precinct detectives establish two suspects in a shooting that critically injured a man outside Pharaoh's Lounge at 1:30 a.m. Saturday. Jamilah Jackson Jr., 23, was in the parking lot of the hookah bar and lounge when two armed men exited a white Nissan Juke and shot at Jackson multiple times.More >>
Surveillance video has helped Hermitage Precinct detectives establish two suspects in a shooting that critically injured a man outside Pharaoh's Lounge at 1:30 a.m. Saturday. Jamilah Jackson Jr., 23, was in the parking lot of the hookah bar and lounge when two armed men exited a white Nissan Juke and shot at Jackson multiple times.More >>
News 4 has learned it’s going to be a little longer until there are more answers about lost phone calls from the Gatlinburg wildfires.More >>
News 4 has learned it’s going to be a little longer until there are more answers about lost phone calls from the Gatlinburg wildfires.More >>
Dunkin’ Donuts is downsizing their menu at the end of October. Why? “Doughnut Mojo.”More >>
Dunkin’ Donuts is downsizing their menu at the end of October. Why? “Doughnut Mojo.”More >>
State officials in California are investigating an incident after a teacher may have allegedly contaminated students’ flutes with bodily fluids.More >>
State officials in California are investigating an incident after a teacher may have allegedly contaminated students’ flutes with bodily fluids.More >>
Williams-Sonoma is offering you the chance to work for them this holiday season and you don’t even have to get out of your pajamas.More >>
Williams-Sonoma is offering you the chance to work for them this holiday season and you don’t even have to get out of your pajamas.More >>
Fox Sports says it won't broadcast any live coverage of the national anthem during today's NFL games.More >>
Fox Sports says it won't broadcast any live coverage of the national anthem during today's NFL games.More >>
Last year, rapper B.o.B. used Twitter to jump on the 'flat Earth' bandwagon, and it looks like he's been riding it ever since. The "Nothin' on You" star has started a GoFundMe campaign to find Earth's curve and see if our planet is actually round.More >>
Last year, rapper B.o.B. used Twitter to jump on the 'flat Earth' bandwagon, and it looks like he's been riding it ever since. The "Nothin' on You" star has started a GoFundMe campaign to find Earth's curve and see if our planet is actually round.More >>
The parents of a 12-year-old boy who says he was punched in the face are wondering why the man who allegedly assaulted their son isn’t in handcuffs.More >>
The parents of a 12-year-old boy who says he was punched in the face are wondering why the man who allegedly assaulted their son isn’t in handcuffs.More >>
We've got enough data and anecdotes now to make an early call on whether President Donald Trump's fight over NFL players kneeling during the National Anthem was a political winner for him.More >>
We've got enough data and anecdotes now to make an early call on whether President Donald Trump's fight over NFL players kneeling during the National Anthem was a political winner for him.More >>
A neighbor of a Hermitage woman found a wallet in their yard belonging to Kevin Montgomery, 33, of General Jackson Lane on Tuesday evening. Montgomery probably wasn't thankful. That's because he allegedly left it behind after trespassing into the Hermitage woman's fenced-in backyard while she wasn't home.More >>
A neighbor of a Hermitage woman found a wallet in their yard belonging to Kevin Montgomery, 33, of General Jackson Lane on Tuesday evening. Montgomery probably wasn't thankful. That's because he allegedly left it behind after trespassing into the Hermitage woman's fenced-in backyard while she wasn't home.More >>
Fans of rapper Lil Wayne will be offered refunds after he refused to pass through a security check to enter a South Carolina arena, and skipped the concert.More >>
Fans of rapper Lil Wayne will be offered refunds after he refused to pass through a security check to enter a South Carolina arena, and skipped the concert.More >>
The gruesome murder of a transgender teen in Missouri has some wondering why the three main suspects arrested aren't facing hate crime charges.More >>
The gruesome murder of a transgender teen in Missouri has some wondering why the three main suspects arrested aren't facing hate crime charges.More >>