Burnette Chapel Church of Christ holds first Sunday service sinc - WSMV Channel 4

Burnette Chapel Church of Christ holds first Sunday service since deadly shooting

Posted: Updated:

Church service went on as usual Sunday at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ in Antioch. It's been one week since the deadly shooting that killed one and injured 6 others.

The church’s minister was one of those shot but was back this morning to lead the service.

It's been one week since that deadly shooting and for many it's been a very hard and emotional week. Minister Joey Spann says he wouldn't have wanted to be anywhere else this morning but inside the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ.

It was an emotional day as many hugged one another outside the Antioch church. Along with church goers were police officers…many of them armed.

And inside the church dozens of people all their supporting one another.

"We need to see each other. And we did that so it's a great thing,” said Spann.

Spann who was shot in the chest and hand, led Sunday morning service.

It was one week ago today police say 25 year old Emanuel Samson opened fire killing church goer Melanie Crow and injuring 6 others.

"I hate what happened. I just find it hard to hate him.  I hate the climate that caused him to do what he did. It was important to get together as a group and be together.  It was important today to be together,” said Spann.

Spann talked about his brief interactions with Samson prior to last weeks shooting. He said Samson would come to church and would sing and eat on occasion.

"If he would've come up the sidewalk without the mask we would’ve seen him and gone down and hugged him and said man where have you been? We've missed you so much,” said Spann.

For him today was about healing...trying to move forward after a tragedy that still has many unanswered questions.

"We all need to feel love and loved and that’s what was here today. It was a celebration of love here,” said Spann.

Emanuel Samson is scheduled for a court appearance on Friday. As of Sunday night, three people remain in the hospital. All of them are expected to recover.

  • Recent HeadlinesMore>>

  • Hero speaks at first Sunday service since deadly church shooting

    Hero speaks at first Sunday service since deadly church shooting

    Sunday, October 1 2017 8:38 PM EDT2017-10-02 00:38:10 GMT

    It's been one week since the deadly shooting at the Burnett Chapel Church of Christ in Antioch and for the first time we're hearing from the man many are calling a hero. 

    More >>

    It's been one week since the deadly shooting at the Burnett Chapel Church of Christ in Antioch and for the first time we're hearing from the man many are calling a hero. 

    More >>

  • Burnette Chapel Church of Christ holds first Sunday service since deadly shooting

    Burnette Chapel Church of Christ holds first Sunday service since deadly shooting

    Sunday, October 1 2017 8:28 PM EDT2017-10-02 00:28:09 GMT

    Church service went on as usual Sunday at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ in Antioch. It's been one week since the deadly shooting that killed one and injured 6 others. 

    More >>

    Church service went on as usual Sunday at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ in Antioch. It's been one week since the deadly shooting that killed one and injured 6 others. 

    More >>

  • Thousands of dollars stolen from Clarksville ATMs

    Thousands of dollars stolen from Clarksville ATMs

    Sunday, October 1 2017 7:06 PM EDT2017-10-01 23:06:30 GMT
    (WSMV)(WSMV)

    Clarksville police have warned members of US Bank to check their accounts, as thousands of dollars were stolen from the bank's ATMs across its 12 locations in Clarksville.

    More >>

    Clarksville police have warned members of US Bank to check their accounts, as thousands of dollars were stolen from the bank's ATMs across its 12 locations in Clarksville.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.