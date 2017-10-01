Burnette Chapel Church of Christ holds first Sunday service since deadly shooting

Church service went on as usual Sunday at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ in Antioch. It's been one week since the deadly shooting that killed one and injured 6 others.

The church’s minister was one of those shot but was back this morning to lead the service.

It's been one week since that deadly shooting and for many it's been a very hard and emotional week. Minister Joey Spann says he wouldn't have wanted to be anywhere else this morning but inside the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ.

It was an emotional day as many hugged one another outside the Antioch church. Along with church goers were police officers…many of them armed.

And inside the church dozens of people all their supporting one another.

"We need to see each other. And we did that so it's a great thing,” said Spann.

Spann who was shot in the chest and hand, led Sunday morning service.

It was one week ago today police say 25 year old Emanuel Samson opened fire killing church goer Melanie Crow and injuring 6 others.

"I hate what happened. I just find it hard to hate him. I hate the climate that caused him to do what he did. It was important to get together as a group and be together. It was important today to be together,” said Spann.

Spann talked about his brief interactions with Samson prior to last weeks shooting. He said Samson would come to church and would sing and eat on occasion.

"If he would've come up the sidewalk without the mask we would’ve seen him and gone down and hugged him and said man where have you been? We've missed you so much,” said Spann.

For him today was about healing...trying to move forward after a tragedy that still has many unanswered questions.

"We all need to feel love and loved and that’s what was here today. It was a celebration of love here,” said Spann.

Emanuel Samson is scheduled for a court appearance on Friday. As of Sunday night, three people remain in the hospital. All of them are expected to recover.