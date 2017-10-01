Burnette Chapel Church of Christ holds first Sunday service since deadly shooting

Church service went on as usual Sunday at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ in Antioch. It's been one week since the deadly shooting that killed one and injured 6 others.
The church’s minister was one of those shot but was back this morning to lead the service.
It's been one week since that deadly shooting and for many it's been a very hard and emotional week. Minister Joey Spann says he wouldn't have wanted to be anywhere else this morning but inside the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ.
It was an emotional day as many hugged one another outside the Antioch church. Along with church goers were police officers…many of them armed.
And inside the church dozens of people all their supporting one another.
"We need to see each other. And we did that so it's a great thing,” said Spann.
Spann who was shot in the chest and hand, led Sunday morning service.
It was one week ago today police say 25 year old Emanuel Samson opened fire killing church goer Melanie Crow and injuring 6 others.
"I hate what happened. I just find it hard to hate him. I hate the climate that caused him to do what he did. It was important to get together as a group and be together. It was important today to be together,” said Spann.
Spann talked about his brief interactions with Samson prior to last weeks shooting. He said Samson would come to church and would sing and eat on occasion.
"If he would've come up the sidewalk without the mask we would’ve seen him and gone down and hugged him and said man where have you been? We've missed you so much,” said Spann.
For him today was about healing...trying to move forward after a tragedy that still has many unanswered questions.
"We all need to feel love and loved and that’s what was here today. It was a celebration of love here,” said Spann.
Emanuel Samson is scheduled for a court appearance on Friday. As of Sunday night, three people remain in the hospital. All of them are expected to recover.
It's been one week since the deadly shooting at the Burnett Chapel Church of Christ in Antioch and for the first time we're hearing from the man many are calling a hero.More >>
It's been one week since the deadly shooting at the Burnett Chapel Church of Christ in Antioch and for the first time we're hearing from the man many are calling a hero.More >>
Church service went on as usual Sunday at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ in Antioch. It's been one week since the deadly shooting that killed one and injured 6 others.More >>
Church service went on as usual Sunday at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ in Antioch. It's been one week since the deadly shooting that killed one and injured 6 others.More >>
Clarksville police have warned members of US Bank to check their accounts, as thousands of dollars were stolen from the bank's ATMs across its 12 locations in Clarksville.More >>
Clarksville police have warned members of US Bank to check their accounts, as thousands of dollars were stolen from the bank's ATMs across its 12 locations in Clarksville.More >>
Murfreesboro Police responded to a a medical call today on S Church Street. Officers found a man in his underwear behind a Tiger Mart who was badly burned on his upper body. He was taken to the burn center at Vanderbilt. Police confirmed that the man had come from the America's Best Value Inn on Church Street, where a meth lab was set up in one of the room.More >>
Murfreesboro Police responded to a a medical call today on S Church Street. Officers found a man in his underwear behind a Tiger Mart who was badly burned on his upper body. He was taken to the burn center at Vanderbilt. Police confirmed that the man had come from the America's Best Value Inn on Church Street, where a meth lab was set up in one of the room.More >>
Pastors at several Seventh-day Adventist churches in Nashville said they brought their congregations together Saturday night in an effort to “cross color lines.” Sunday marks one week since a deadly church shooting rocked the city of Nashville and the nation. That tragedy was fresh on the minds of those gathered at the Riverside Chapel Seventh-day Adventist Church in Madison.More >>
Pastors at several Seventh-day Adventist churches in Nashville said they brought their congregations together Saturday night in an effort to “cross color lines.” Sunday marks one week since a deadly church shooting rocked the city of Nashville and the nation. That tragedy was fresh on the minds of those gathered at the Riverside Chapel Seventh-day Adventist Church in Madison.More >>
Surveillance video has helped Hermitage Precinct detectives establish two suspects in a shooting that critically injured a man outside Pharaoh's Lounge at 1:30 a.m. Saturday. Jamilah Jackson Jr., 23, was in the parking lot of the hookah bar and lounge when two armed men exited a white Nissan Juke and shot at Jackson multiple times.More >>
Surveillance video has helped Hermitage Precinct detectives establish two suspects in a shooting that critically injured a man outside Pharaoh's Lounge at 1:30 a.m. Saturday. Jamilah Jackson Jr., 23, was in the parking lot of the hookah bar and lounge when two armed men exited a white Nissan Juke and shot at Jackson multiple times.More >>
News 4 has learned it’s going to be a little longer until there are more answers about lost phone calls from the Gatlinburg wildfires.More >>
News 4 has learned it’s going to be a little longer until there are more answers about lost phone calls from the Gatlinburg wildfires.More >>
A neighbor of a Hermitage woman found a wallet in their yard belonging to Kevin Montgomery, 33, of General Jackson Lane on Tuesday evening. Montgomery probably wasn't thankful. That's because he allegedly left it behind after trespassing into the Hermitage woman's fenced-in backyard while she wasn't home.More >>
A neighbor of a Hermitage woman found a wallet in their yard belonging to Kevin Montgomery, 33, of General Jackson Lane on Tuesday evening. Montgomery probably wasn't thankful. That's because he allegedly left it behind after trespassing into the Hermitage woman's fenced-in backyard while she wasn't home.More >>
Dunkin’ Donuts is downsizing their menu at the end of October. Why? “Doughnut Mojo.”More >>
Dunkin’ Donuts is downsizing their menu at the end of October. Why? “Doughnut Mojo.”More >>
State officials in California are investigating an incident after a teacher may have allegedly contaminated students’ flutes with bodily fluids.More >>
State officials in California are investigating an incident after a teacher may have allegedly contaminated students’ flutes with bodily fluids.More >>
Williams-Sonoma is offering you the chance to work for them this holiday season and you don’t even have to get out of your pajamas.More >>
Williams-Sonoma is offering you the chance to work for them this holiday season and you don’t even have to get out of your pajamas.More >>
Last year, rapper B.o.B. used Twitter to jump on the 'flat Earth' bandwagon, and it looks like he's been riding it ever since. The "Nothin' on You" star has started a GoFundMe campaign to find Earth's curve and see if our planet is actually round.More >>
Last year, rapper B.o.B. used Twitter to jump on the 'flat Earth' bandwagon, and it looks like he's been riding it ever since. The "Nothin' on You" star has started a GoFundMe campaign to find Earth's curve and see if our planet is actually round.More >>
Fox Sports says it won't broadcast any live coverage of the national anthem during today's NFL games.More >>
Fox Sports says it won't broadcast any live coverage of the national anthem during today's NFL games.More >>
The parents of a 12-year-old boy who says he was punched in the face are wondering why the man who allegedly assaulted their son isn’t in handcuffs.More >>
The parents of a 12-year-old boy who says he was punched in the face are wondering why the man who allegedly assaulted their son isn’t in handcuffs.More >>
We've got enough data and anecdotes now to make an early call on whether President Donald Trump's fight over NFL players kneeling during the National Anthem was a political winner for him.More >>
We've got enough data and anecdotes now to make an early call on whether President Donald Trump's fight over NFL players kneeling during the National Anthem was a political winner for him.More >>
A neighbor of a Hermitage woman found a wallet in their yard belonging to Kevin Montgomery, 33, of General Jackson Lane on Tuesday evening. Montgomery probably wasn't thankful. That's because he allegedly left it behind after trespassing into the Hermitage woman's fenced-in backyard while she wasn't home.More >>
A neighbor of a Hermitage woman found a wallet in their yard belonging to Kevin Montgomery, 33, of General Jackson Lane on Tuesday evening. Montgomery probably wasn't thankful. That's because he allegedly left it behind after trespassing into the Hermitage woman's fenced-in backyard while she wasn't home.More >>
Pedestrians are being encouraged to stroll the City of Light as the French capital banned cars throughout the city for a day. Paris has experimented in the past with car-free days, but Sunday marked the first time the entire city was handed over to ramblers, cyclists and roller-bladers.More >>
Pedestrians are being encouraged to stroll the City of Light as the French capital banned cars throughout the city for a day. Paris has experimented in the past with car-free days, but Sunday marked the first time the entire city was handed over to ramblers, cyclists and roller-bladers.More >>
The gruesome murder of a transgender teen in Missouri has some wondering why the three main suspects arrested aren't facing hate crime charges.More >>
The gruesome murder of a transgender teen in Missouri has some wondering why the three main suspects arrested aren't facing hate crime charges.More >>