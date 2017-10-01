Thousands of dollars stolen from Clarksville ATMs

Clarksville police have warned members of US Bank to check their accounts, as thousands of dollars were stolen from the bank's ATMs across its 12 locations in Clarksville.

There has not been specific disclosures of the amount of money taken or the ATMs affected.

Police said in a Facebook post that people with compromised accounts must contact the bank immediately, as well as file a police report. Police also said to hold on to the police report number, because the bank will require them.

