Meth lab explosion puts man in hospital

Murfreesboro Police responded to a a medical call today on S Church Street. Officers found a man in his underwear behind a Tiger Mart who was badly burned on his upper body. He was taken to the burn center at Vanderbilt.

Police confirmed that the man had come from the America's Best Value Inn on Church Street, where a meth lab was set up in one of the room.

There was evidence of an explosion in the room, as one of the beds was charred. The Tennessee Methamphetamine and Pharmaceutical Task force was on the scene.

Detectives cleared the room of potentially dangerous materials. They also quarantined neighboring rooms at the inn.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.