Police search for juvenile escapees accused of assaulting guard

Cornelius Moore Cornelius Moore
Kequan Waller Kequan Waller

Metro Police have captured three teenagers who escaped from a juvenile detention center in Donelson this morning, but two boys remain at-large.

Police said five juveniles assaulted a female security guard at approximately 2:30 a.m. and stole the keys to the center before jumping the fence at the G4S Stones River Academy.

Officers found three of the teenagers around 7 a.m. but they continue to search for Cornelius Moore, 17 and Kequan Waller, 16.

This marks the fifth escape from the facility in four years.

The injured security guard was taken to Summit Medical Center. She is being treated for non-life threatening injuries and is expected to recover.

Police ask if you have any information about the escapee’ whereabouts please call 615-862-8600.

