Police search for juvenile escapees accused of assaulting guard

Pastors at several Seventh-day Adventist churches in Nashville said they brought their congregations together Saturday night in an effort to “cross color lines.” Sunday marks one week since a deadly church shooting rocked the city of Nashville and the nation. That tragedy was fresh on the minds of those gathered at the Riverside Chapel Seventh-day Adventist Church in Madison.More >>
Pastors at several Seventh-day Adventist churches in Nashville said they brought their congregations together Saturday night in an effort to “cross color lines.” Sunday marks one week since a deadly church shooting rocked the city of Nashville and the nation. That tragedy was fresh on the minds of those gathered at the Riverside Chapel Seventh-day Adventist Church in Madison.More >>
Surveillance video has helped Hermitage Precinct detectives establish two suspects in a shooting that critically injured a man outside Pharaoh's Lounge at 1:30 a.m. Saturday. Jamilah Jackson Jr., 23, was in the parking lot of the hookah bar and lounge when two armed men exited a white Nissan Juke and shot at Jackson multiple times.More >>
Surveillance video has helped Hermitage Precinct detectives establish two suspects in a shooting that critically injured a man outside Pharaoh's Lounge at 1:30 a.m. Saturday. Jamilah Jackson Jr., 23, was in the parking lot of the hookah bar and lounge when two armed men exited a white Nissan Juke and shot at Jackson multiple times.More >>
News 4 has learned it’s going to be a little longer until there are more answers about lost phone calls from the Gatlinburg wildfires.More >>
News 4 has learned it’s going to be a little longer until there are more answers about lost phone calls from the Gatlinburg wildfires.More >>
A neighbor of a Hermitage woman found a wallet in their yard belonging to Kevin Montgomery, 33, of General Jackson Lane on Tuesday evening. Montgomery probably wasn't thankful. That's because he allegedly left it behind after trespassing into the Hermitage woman's fenced-in backyard while she wasn't home.More >>
A neighbor of a Hermitage woman found a wallet in their yard belonging to Kevin Montgomery, 33, of General Jackson Lane on Tuesday evening. Montgomery probably wasn't thankful. That's because he allegedly left it behind after trespassing into the Hermitage woman's fenced-in backyard while she wasn't home.More >>
He may not have a spot on this year's NFL roster, but Colin Kaepernick's form of protesting injustice – kneeling during the National Anthem – has taken a firm position on teams across the league.More >>
He may not have a spot on this year's NFL roster, but Colin Kaepernick's form of protesting injustice – kneeling during the National Anthem – has taken a firm position on teams across the league.More >>
An attorney told News 4 the NFL can punish players for taking a knee during the national anthem.More >>
An attorney told News 4 the NFL can punish players for taking a knee during the national anthem.More >>
The Department of Children's Services is investigating after a boy with special needs came home from school with red marks on his arms and chest.More >>
The Department of Children's Services is investigating after a boy with special needs came home from school with red marks on his arms and chest.More >>
Police in Crossville say they are prepared for the possibility that a neo-Nazi group could meet there this weekend.More >>
Police in Crossville say they are prepared for the possibility that a neo-Nazi group could meet there this weekend.More >>
Authorities say a 101-year-old suburban Boston woman died when a stovetop fire spread through her kitchen and ignited her clothing.More >>
Authorities say a 101-year-old suburban Boston woman died when a stovetop fire spread through her kitchen and ignited her clothing.More >>
A 4-year-old Texas girl named Olivia died after her mother failed to call 911 because her cellphone was “low on minutes.”More >>
A 4-year-old Texas girl named Olivia died after her mother failed to call 911 because her cellphone was “low on minutes.”More >>
We've got enough data and anecdotes now to make an early call on whether President Donald Trump's fight over NFL players kneeling during the National Anthem was a political winner for him.More >>
We've got enough data and anecdotes now to make an early call on whether President Donald Trump's fight over NFL players kneeling during the National Anthem was a political winner for him.More >>
The Dancing Lights of Christmas will live on this holiday season in a new location.More >>
The Dancing Lights of Christmas will live on this holiday season in a new location.More >>
In 2016, Americans were infected with more than 2 million new cases of gonorrhea, syphilis and chlamydia, the highest number of these sexually transmitted diseases ever reported, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday.More >>
In 2016, Americans were infected with more than 2 million new cases of gonorrhea, syphilis and chlamydia, the highest number of these sexually transmitted diseases ever reported, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday.More >>
A heavily-traveled portion of I-24 will be shut down this weekend for road construction.More >>
A heavily-traveled portion of I-24 will be shut down this weekend for road construction.More >>
President Donald Trump launched a Twitter attack Saturday morning on San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz for "poor leadership ability," saying she and others in Puerto Rico "want everything to be done for them when it should be a community effort."More >>
President Donald Trump launched a Twitter attack Saturday morning on San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz for "poor leadership ability," saying she and others in Puerto Rico "want everything to be done for them when it should be a community effort."More >>
Two people have been arrested in a six-month investigation into heroin trafficking in Nashville.More >>
Two people have been arrested in a six-month investigation into heroin trafficking in Nashville.More >>
Four weeks after the storm, Hurricane Harvey's destruction continues. A recent victim of the super storm is a 77-year-old woman who encountered flesh-eating bacteria inside a home near Houston.More >>
Four weeks after the storm, Hurricane Harvey's destruction continues. A recent victim of the super storm is a 77-year-old woman who encountered flesh-eating bacteria inside a home near Houston.More >>
A neighbor of a Hermitage woman found a wallet in their yard belonging to Kevin Montgomery, 33, of General Jackson Lane on Tuesday evening. Montgomery probably wasn't thankful. That's because he allegedly left it behind after trespassing into the Hermitage woman's fenced-in backyard while she wasn't home.More >>
A neighbor of a Hermitage woman found a wallet in their yard belonging to Kevin Montgomery, 33, of General Jackson Lane on Tuesday evening. Montgomery probably wasn't thankful. That's because he allegedly left it behind after trespassing into the Hermitage woman's fenced-in backyard while she wasn't home.More >>