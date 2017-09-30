Black and white congregations unite during prayer service

Pastors at several Seventh-day Adventist churches in Nashville said they united their congregations Saturday night in an effort to “cross color lines.”
Sunday marks one week since a deadly church shooting rocked the city of Nashville.
That tragedy was fresh on the minds of those gathered at the Riverside Chapel Seventh-day Adventist Church in Madison.
Many of the sermons touched on racial tensions but love ultimately took center stage.
Nearly 100 people gathered under the same roof to pray, worship and sing.
“I was very excited and I knew I would be here even if I had to walk from home and that’s in Goodlettsville,” said Shirley Sims.
Pastor Furman Fordham said many of the Seventh-day Adventist churches in Nashville consist of predominantly black or white congregations.
This week, Fordham and his colleagues made a decision.
“We felt, as pastors, we need to cross the color lines and engage and support and pray together but realize to challenge our congregations to do the same,” Fordham said.
This week in particular has challenged the faith of many.
Last Sunday a gunman opened fire at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ in Antioch.
Emanuel Samson is accused of killing Melanie Crow, 38, and wounding six other people after the morning service.
In a note left at the scene, Samson allegedly referenced retaliation for the Charleston church shooting carried out by white supremacist Dylan Roof in 2015, according to the Associated Press.
“Oh man, it’s horrific,” Fordham said. “When you see a church peacefully engaged in worship and someone comes in violently and just starts shooting at random, you realize that could be your church.”
To combat hate, attendees at Riverside Chapel shared a simple message: people are more alike than they are different.
“We’re all part of the world,” said Ron Mays, who attended the service. “We’re all people like everyone else.”
The service is part of a program known as Imagine Nashville. Moving forward, pastors will be planning a variety of activities and training events once a month.
Burnette Chapel Church of Christ plants to proceed with services as normal Sunday morning just a week after the tragic shooting.
