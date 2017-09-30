Surveillance photos point to two suspects in Pharaoh's Lounge shooting

Surveillance video has helped Hermitage Precinct detectives establish two suspects in a shooting that critically injured a man outside Pharaoh's Lounge at 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

Jamilah Jackson Jr., 23, was in the parking lot of the hookah bar and lounge when two armed men exited a white Nissan Juke and shot at Jackson multiple times.

Jackson was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center. He is in serious condition.

As you can see in the surveillance photos, the suspects are two men, both with shoulder-length dreadlocks.

Anyone who recognizes the gunmen or has information about the shooting is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Tips can remain anonymous and qualify callers for a cash reward.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 4 for updates.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.