Man charged with indecent exposure after leaving wallet behind

A neighbor of a Hermitage woman found a wallet in their yard belonging to Kevin Montgomery, 33, of General Jackson Lane on Tuesday evening. Montgomery probably wasn't thankful.

That's because he allegedly left it behind after trespassing into the Hermitage woman's fenced-in backyard while she wasn't home.

The woman came home Tuesday evening and found clothes scattered in her backyard, so she reviewed her security footage and discovered that Montgomery had wandered around naked in her yard for nearly 30 minutes.

Montgomery's wallet contained his social security card.

Metro Police confirmed that this is the second time Montgomery has been charged with indecent exposure. IN the past, he has been convicted for burglary, domestic assault, and drug possession.

He is free on $3,750 bond.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.