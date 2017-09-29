Local attorney says NFL has right to punish protesting players

An attorney told News 4 the NFL can punish players for taking a knee during the national anthem.

Government officials can’t dictate that anyone stand during the anthem. That would infringe on a person’s right to free speech. But attorney Phillis Ramsby said the NFL is a private company, and as an employer, they are allowed to make rules for their employees – the players.

Ramsby said the NFL can implement consequences when the rules are broken, but added in this case the NFL may not want to do that. From a public relations standpoint, Ramsby said not supporting the players may make the NFL look bad, while supporting them may do the opposite.

“I think it’s a wonderful thing for the NFL or these teams to say we have employees who are so socially conscious that they are worried about issues that are going on today, modern day America, and they’ve decided to protest against those things,” she said. “I think it’s a wonderful thing for employers to support their employees in taking those kinds of messages.”

Earlier this week, Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Mularkey said the decision to skip the national anthem at Sunday’s game way made by players of both teams. He said they weren’t protesting the flag or our armed forces, rather the things President Donald Trump had been saying.

