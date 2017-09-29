High school football coaches discuss national anthem protests

He may not have a spot on this year's NFL roster, but Colin Kaepernick's form of protesting injustice – kneeling during the National Anthem – has taken a firm position on teams across the league.

The protest has even trickled down to the high school football field.

"You can have a lot of influence on these young men's lives whether you like it or not," said East Nashville Magnet High School's football coach Brian Waite.

He dealt with the silent protest discussion last season with his team.

"We try to educate our young men about these issues and make sure they have a deep understanding and a well-rounded understanding of what the issues are and why the protests are taking place," Waite said.

Waite said he isn't against the protests at all, but he wants to make sure his students are speaking up or kneeling down for a reason not following a fad.

"I wanted to make sure we understand why it's taking place. I didn't want us to be doing it just to do it," Waite said. "I want to make sure we understand the values of the flag, our values as citizens as United States of America, and understand why we're here and why we're doing what we are doing.”

East Nashville Magnet plays Giles County High Friday night. Giles County's coach David O'Conner told News 4 on the phone that the issue hasn't come up in his locker room and the team hasn't been on the field for the anthem in several years. He said he agrees with the right to peacefully protest, but doesn't think the football field is the best place for it.

Metro School's athletic director Roosevelt Sanders reached out to all the high school coaches via text Thursday about the debate.

"In talking with our coaches, they have not said that players are approaching them with the desire or the need to protest, but in the event that they do, they will be allowed to as long as it is a peaceful protest, a silent protest, not disruptive," Sanders said.

He said there is no district policy against kneeling during the anthem and told coaches students should not be punished either way.

"There's nothing punitive that should happen as a result of a student voicing a silent protest," Sanders said. "We don't want that to happen in any of our schools. Just like standing for the pledge, if that student decides not to then once the pledge is over teaching goes on, same thing with football.”

TSSAA director Bernard Childress said in a written statement:

TSSAA does not have a policy concerning standing during the National Anthem. The administration at each member school is responsible for the conduct of their own players, fans, and students, regardless of where the game is being played. This is an issue that must be handled by the school administration and/or local Board of Education.

News 4 reached out to local school district about their policies. Neither Wilson, Williamson or Maury County schools have policies on whether to stand or not during the national anthem.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.