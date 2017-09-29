Police ready for possibility of neo-Nazi meeting in Crossville

Police in Crossville say they are prepared for the possibility that a neo-Nazi group could meet there this weekend.

Police said they received information Friday indicating members of the group could be meeting in the area over the weekend.

The police department said it is also prepared for counter-protesters, although no protests are scheduled.

Officials are asking anyone taking part in any events, scheduled or unscheduled, to be peaceful and nonviolent. Police said they will be vigilant in protecting people and property.

According to the Knoxville News Sentinel, members of the online white supremacist forum Stormfront could be in Crossville for a meeting that was originally scheduled to take place near Knoxville.

