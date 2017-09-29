Police: Man wearing dress robs Nashville bank

Police found a dress and wig in an alley behind the bank. (Source: Metro Nashville PD)

Police said the suspect demanded money from the teller. (Source: Metro Nashville PD)

Investigators are working to identify a man accused of robbing a Nashville bank on Friday.

Police said the man was wearing a dress when he entered the SunTrust Bank branch at 1201 Dr. D.B. Todd Jr. Boulevard around 4:15 p.m.

The suspect gave the teller a note demanding money and indicated he had a weapon. The teller handed over the money and the suspect then left the area on foot.

Officers located a dress, wig and scarf in an alley behind the bank.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.