Report: Alleged church shooter left note referencing Charleston shooting

Investigators say they found a note left behind by the alleged gunman in a shooting at an Antioch church on Sunday.

The note allegedly references retaliation for another church shooting carried out in Charleston, SC.

According to the Associated Press, the note could offer a glimpse into Emanuel Samson’s mindset.

Samson is charged with murder in the shooting that killed one woman and injured several other people at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ.

Dylann Roof was convicted of murdering nine people in Charleston, SC, in 2015. Roof, a white supremacist, carried out the massacre at one of the oldest African American churches in the country.

At this time, investigators have not said what motivated Samson to shoot members of the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ. He is accused of killing 38-year-old Melanie Crow and injuring six other churchgoers.

A police report states Samson admitted to opening fire at the church.

Earlier this week, the News 4 I-Team reported a civil rights investigation had been opened by federal investigators. A source within the probe said there’s evidence suggesting the victims were specifically targeted while worshiping.

