DCS investigating after student with special needs allegedly hurt at school

The boy's grandmother took pictures of the marks. (WSMV)

The Department of Children's Services is investigating after a boy with special needs came home from school with red marks on his arms and chest.

The boy told his grandmother his substitute teacher did it.

Terri Lockwood said her grandson has gone through a lot at school. Bullying on the bus has been a problem for months, but Lockwood says she never expected anyone to physically hurt him.

“I took off his shirt and I said, ‘Oh my gosh, what happened?’" Lockwood said.

Lockwood took pictures the night of Aug. 30. The boy had been at school that day.

“When he sleeps he cries, or he sits up and hollers, ‘Don't touch me. Don't hurt me,’” Lockwood said.

The 6-year-old battles ADHD, separation disorder and anxiety.

Lockwood said after days of saying nothing, he finally told her and a counselor that a substitute teacher hurt him.

“I walk outside and I cry and I scream. I never do it in front of him. It's awful at this point,” Lockwood said.

That counselor reported it to DCS. The state agency opened an investigation on Sept. 15. The boy has not been back to school since.

“I am not going to let them put their hands on him anymore. Going back is out of the questions at this point,” Lockwood said.

Lockwood is working with attorney Roland Mumford to determine the best course of legal action.

In May, a News 4 I-Team investigation showed students with disabilities are punished at a higher rate in many Middle Tennessee schools.

Several school districts still allow corporal punishment. Metro Nashville Public Schools does not.

A Metro Schools spokesperson told News 4 she could not comment on the case, but says the district does not tolerate improper treatment of any students.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.