Metro launches hotline to tackle short-term rental problems

The Metro Codes Department is taking action against illegal short-term rental properties in Nashville.

The city has hired California-based Host Compliance to help monitor and identify Airbnb and other short-term rentals operating without permits.

Zoning administrator Bill Herbert estimates about 50 percent of the more than 4,000 short-term rentals in Nashville are operating illegally.

On Sept. 12, Host Compliance launched a hotline for residents to call with issues about rental properties in their neighborhood.

“It’s been a tremendous success so far,” Herbert said. “It’s been very helpful to us to render some enforcement on short-term rentals.”

Herbert said the hotline has received about 30 complaints of noise and trash violations and several illegal rentals.

“We’ve had eight so far where we had enough information to take enforcement action,” he added. “If you’re operating illegally I would expect that you would see some form of enforcement in the very near future.”

Members of the Nashville Area Short-Term Rental Association, or NASTRA, are supporting the new hotline, but they’re asking the city for better notification about the rules.

Owners could receive a call from Host Compliance if there’s a complaint about their property, but NASTRA board member Megan McCrea told News 4 many permit holders don’t know about the hotline and should be notified.

“The city collects an email, address, phone number, and name of the owner and a contact within 25 miles,” she said. “We would hope that they send that out.”

Herbert told News 4 permit holders should be receiving a notice about the hotline in the next few weeks. They are expected to answer any calls from Host Compliance 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

