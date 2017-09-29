TEMA after-action report on wildfires delayed due to hurricanes

News 4 has learned it’s going to be a little longer until there are more answers about lost phone calls from the Gatlinburg wildfires.

Last month we reported how the state was working on its after-action report to find out how calls to and from its emergency operations center on the day of the wildfires were lost.

When TEMA found out the calls were gone they began working on an after-action report which will help give more insight into how this happened so state officials can prevent something like this from happening again.

The News 4 I-Team has just learned due to all the recent hurricanes, the release of that report will now be delayed.

FEMA is working on that report with state officials. According to a Dean Flener, a spokesperson with TEMA, many of those working on that report were redirected to help with hurricane response and recovery efforts.

Last month Gov. Bill Haslam’s office said they expected that report to be complete by the end of this month.

We first reported back in July how important those calls were because they could have provided critical information on how the crisis was handled the day of the wildfires.

TEMA blames the amount of calls that day for the loss of recordings.

Flener said they expect work to once again begin on the after-action report in October.

