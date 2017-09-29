TEMA after-action report on wildfires delayed due to hurricanes - WSMV Channel 4

TEMA after-action report on wildfires delayed due to hurricanes

Posted: Updated:
Fourteen people were killed in the wildfires last November. (WSMV) Fourteen people were killed in the wildfires last November. (WSMV)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

News 4 has learned it’s going to be a little longer until there are more answers about lost phone calls from the Gatlinburg wildfires.

Last month we reported how the state was working on its after-action report to find out how calls to and from its emergency operations center on the day of the wildfires were lost.

When TEMA found out the calls were gone they began working on an after-action report which will help give more insight into how this happened so state officials can prevent something like this from happening again.

The News 4 I-Team has just learned due to all the recent hurricanes, the release of that report will now be delayed.

FEMA is working on that report with state officials. According to a Dean Flener, a spokesperson with TEMA, many of those working on that report were redirected to help with hurricane response and recovery efforts.

Last month Gov. Bill Haslam’s office said they expected that report to be complete by the end of this month.

We first reported back in July how important those calls were because they could have provided critical information on how the crisis was handled the day of the wildfires.

TEMA blames the amount of calls that day for the loss of recordings.

Flener said they expect work to once again begin on the after-action report in October.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • TEMA after-action report on wildfires delayed due to hurricanesMore>>

  • Special

    Channel 4 I-Team

    Channel 4 I-Team

    The Channel 4 I-team investigates corruption, misuse of taxpayer dollars, criminal activities, scams and dangers to the Middle Tennessee region.More >>
    The Channel 4 I-team investigates corruption, misuse of taxpayer dollars, criminal activities, scams and dangers to the Middle Tennessee region.More >>
Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.