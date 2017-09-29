Nashville's first Taco Festival set for Saturday

Nashville’s growing obsession with tacos goes to an even higher level this weekend.

The first Nashville Taco Festival takes place in Centennial Park this Saturday.

Rod Gentry is a taco fan and regular at Rosepepper Cantina. He has seen the recent sites around town and knows he has more options.

“There are a lot of taco restaurants around, no question,” Gentry said.

Tents began setting up in Centennial Park on Friday for the festival, an all-day celebration of the fork-less favorite.

“Everyone loves tacos,” Gentry said. “We’ve got everything: beef, pork, chicken, vegetarian.”

Matthew Young isn’t looking for variety.

“Soft, always corn tortillas,” Young said.

