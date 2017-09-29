Nashville's first Taco Festival set for Saturday - WSMV Channel 4

Nashville's first Taco Festival set for Saturday

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Nashville’s growing obsession with tacos goes to an even higher level this weekend.

The first Nashville Taco Festival takes place in Centennial Park this Saturday.

Rod Gentry is a taco fan and regular at Rosepepper Cantina. He has seen the recent sites around town and knows he has more options.

“There are a lot of taco restaurants around, no question,” Gentry said.

Tents began setting up in Centennial Park on Friday for the festival, an all-day celebration of the fork-less favorite.

“Everyone loves tacos,” Gentry said. “We’ve got everything: beef, pork, chicken, vegetarian.”

Matthew Young isn’t looking for variety.

“Soft, always corn tortillas,” Young said.

Click here for more information on the Nashville Taco Festival.

