2 arrested, drugs and cash seized in heroin investigation

Two people have been arrested in a six-month investigation into heroin trafficking in Nashville.

Police say they seized approximately two pounds of heroin, three guns, and more than $112,000 in cash.

Tommy Myles II, 40, has been charged with money laundering. He is free on a $75,000 bond.

Kendrick Perry, 36, faces several drug and gun charges. He is being held on a $155,000 bond. He also has previous felony cocaine and marijuana convictions.

Police said Myles was arrested Wednesday after receiving a large amount of cash from Perry. When police stopped Myles' rented SUV, they found more than $58,000 in cash, a handgun, and four cellphones in the vehicle. Police said Myles admitted the cash was from a recent drug deal.

Perry was stopped Thursday on Hermitage Avenue. Police said he had approximately 30 grams of heroin in his pocket. During a search of his pickup truck, police found a hidden compartment with a loaded handgun, 95 grams of heroin, and $20,000 in cash.

Police later searched Perry’s Fain Street home, where they found an additional 1.5 pounds of heroin and drug paraphernalia.

A search warrant at a second location on 11th Avenue North also resulted in the seizure of more cash and a gun. Perry’s Porsche 911 Turbo, valued at $200,000, was also seized.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.