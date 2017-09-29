Dancing Lights of Christmas to move to Wilson County Fair site

The annual event will move to Wilson County this year. (WSMV)

The Dancing Lights of Christmas will live on this holiday season in a new location.

In a news release, owners of the Christmas light show said the event will take place at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center this year.

"We would like to thank Wilson County and the James E. Ward Agricultural Center and their staff for stepping up on such short notice to help us keep our show open for the Christmas season,” said owner Mike Scalf said in a release. “They have been a pleasure to work with and we can’t thank them enough for their support.”

The site also hosts the Wilson County Fair.

The annual light show had been held at Jellystone Park, but was canceled due to a dispute with the city over traffic and zoning.

“Jellystone Park has been a wonderful partner for seven years,” Scalf said. “We want to thank them for everything they’ve done for the Dancing Lights of Christmas, and we hope people in the community will continue to visit this park.”

Stay with News 4 for updates to this story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.