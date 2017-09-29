Star-studded concert planned for hurricane relief

Some of country music’s biggest stars have announced plans for Country Rising, a benefit concert to support those in Texas, Florida, Puerto Rico and additional Caribbean islands who have been impacted by the recent hurricanes.

The star-studded concert will be held at Bridgestone Arena on Sunday, Nov. 12.

Among the artists committed to performing are Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, Garth Brooks, Sam Hunt, Lady Antebellum, Little Big Town, Martin McBride, Reba McEntire, Chris Stapleton, George Strait and Carrie Underwood.

Tickets and VIP packages go on sale Friday, Oct. 6 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.com.

For details on the concert, visit CountryRising.org.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.