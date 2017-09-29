I-24 to be closed downtown for weekend construction

A portion of Interstate 24 will be closed for four weekends this fall. (Source: TDOT)

A heavily-traveled portion of I-24 will be shut down this weekend for road construction.

Interstate 24 in East Nashville near Nissan Stadium will be closed beginning at 8 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Monday.

The closure is the first of four weekends the interstate will be closed in that area as major repairs are completed.

I-24 will be closed from the I-65 intersection north of downtown to the I-40 split south of downtown.

TDOT will be using Accelerated Bridge Construction to replace I-24 bridges that cross over Oldham Street and Spring Street, deck repairs to the Silliman Evans Bridge over the Cumberland River, and drainage work at the Shelby Avenue exit. The entire area will also be resurfaced.

The closures in the area will be similar to the Fast Fix 8 project on I-40 where eight bridges were replaced over a period of weekends.

