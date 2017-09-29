TBI: Man indicted after trying to solicit someone to kill witness

An inmate at the Overton County Jail has been indicted for trying to solicit the murder of a witness in his pending criminal case, according to a news release.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said agents began investigating Calvin Booher, 39, after he was alleged to attempt to arrange for a witness in his arson case to be murdered.

Booher was charged a year ago with aggravated arson in connection to several fires in the Livingston area.

The Overton County Grand Jury indicted Booher on Monday on one count of solicitation to commit first degree murder.

Booher has been held at the Overton County Jail since his arrest on the arson charges in September 2016.

