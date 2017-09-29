Bush's Smoky Poblano Chili Boats with Farm to Family by Butterball Turkey (from Sarah-Jane Bedwell)

Bush's Smoky Poblano Chili Boats with Farm to Family by Butterball Turkey

Servings: 6-8

Preparation Time: 5 minutes

Cooking Time: 50 minutes

Ingredients:

2 cans (16oz.) BUSH'S Spicy Kidney Chili Beans, undrained

1 cup chopped white onion

2 tablespoons canola oil

1 large poblano pepper, chopped

1 lb. Farm to Family by Butterball Ground Turkey

1/8 cup instant espresso powder

1/8 cup chili powder

1/8 cup ground cumin

1 (28 oz.) can crushed tomatoes

3 tablespoons honey

1 cup water

¼ teaspoon chipotle chili powder

1 1/2 teaspoon salt

4 sweet potatoes

8 tablespoons nonfat plain Greek yogurt

8 tablespoons shredded cheddar cheese



Directions:

1. Heat the canola oil over medium high in a large nonstick skillet.

2. Cook the onion and pepper in the oil until tender.

3. Add the turkey, espresso powder, chili powder, and cumin over medium high heat until the turkey is cooked through and no longer pink.

4. Add tomatoes and honey and bring to a simmer. Reduce heat to medium low and continue to simmer for 30 minutes.

5. Add the beans, water, salt, and chipotle chili powder and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to simmer and cook for about 20 minutes more, uncovered and stirring frequently, until it thickens slightly.

6. Meanwhile, poke a few holes in the sweet potatoes with a fork and bake in the microwave on high for 5 minutes or until cooked through.

7. Slice potatoes lengthwise (into a football shape) and scoop out some of the potato flesh to make a bowl.

8. Spread 1 tablespoon of yogurt into each potato half.

9. Spoon some chili into each potato half. Top with shredded cheese to mimic the laces on a football. Enjoy!