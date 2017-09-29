Bush's Smoky Poblano Chili Boats with Farm to Family by Butterball Turkey (from Sarah-Jane Bedwell)

Bush's Smoky Poblano Chili Boats with Farm to Family by Butterba - WSMV Channel 4

Posted: Updated:

Servings:             6-8
Preparation Time:         5 minutes
Cooking Time:             50 minutes

Ingredients:
2 cans (16oz.)             BUSH'S Spicy Kidney Chili Beans, undrained
1 cup                 chopped white onion
2 tablespoons            canola oil
1                large poblano pepper, chopped
1 lb.                Farm to Family by Butterball Ground Turkey
1/8 cup                instant espresso powder
1/8 cup             chili powder
1/8 cup             ground cumin
1 (28 oz.)            can crushed tomatoes
3 tablespoons             honey
1 cup                 water
¼ teaspoon            chipotle chili powder
1 1/2 teaspoon            salt    
4                 sweet potatoes
8 tablespoons             nonfat plain Greek yogurt
8 tablespoons             shredded cheddar cheese
                
Directions:

1.    Heat the canola oil over medium high in a large nonstick skillet.
2.    Cook the onion and pepper in the oil until tender.
3.    Add the turkey, espresso powder, chili powder, and cumin over medium high heat until the turkey is cooked through and no longer pink.
4.    Add tomatoes and honey and bring to a simmer. Reduce heat to medium low and continue to simmer for 30 minutes.
5.    Add the beans, water, salt, and chipotle chili powder and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to simmer and cook for about 20 minutes more, uncovered and stirring frequently, until it thickens slightly.
6.    Meanwhile, poke a few holes in the sweet potatoes with a fork and bake in the microwave on high for 5 minutes or until cooked through.
7.    Slice potatoes lengthwise (into a football shape) and scoop out some of the potato flesh to make a bowl.
8.    Spread 1 tablespoon of yogurt into each potato half.
9.    Spoon some chili into each potato half. Top with shredded cheese to mimic the laces on a football. Enjoy!

