Fire reported at home on Highway 100 in Nashville

A home on Highway 100 was damaged by fire on Friday morning. (Photo: Nashville Fire Department) A home on Highway 100 was damaged by fire on Friday morning. (Photo: Nashville Fire Department)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

A home on Highway 100 was damaged by fire on Friday morning.

Fire officials said firefighters had difficulties fighting the fire at 7166 Highway 100 because of the nearby railroad tracks.

Firefighters had to run hoses a great distance and cars kept driving over the hoses.

Fire was visible from the roof of the home by drivers on Highway 100.

The homeowner was not at home at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

