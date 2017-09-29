Officer’s gun accidentally fires during entry at domestic call - WSMV Channel 4

Officer’s gun accidentally fires during forceful entry at domestic situation

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Police are investigating the accidental discharge of a gun by an officer while responding to a domestic situation.

Police forced history into the home located on Dickerson Pike near the Hillcrest Kennel. Upon entry one of the guns accidentally shot, striking a couch in the room.

Police said the couple at the home was not arrested. It was not the first time officers have been dispatched to the home.

