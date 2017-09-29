2 indicted for vandalizing Islamic Center of Murfreesboro

Police are investigating a vandalism incident at the Islamic Center of Murfreesboro (WSMV)

Two Murfreesboro men were indicted by a federal grand jury in connection with vandalizing the Islamic Center of Murfreesboro in July 2017.

The indictment alleges that Charles Dwight Stout III, 19, and Thomas Avery Gibbs, 18, vandalized the Islamic Center by placing bacon, a pork product forbidden by Islam, around an entrance.

They are both charged with conspiring to commit a civil rights violation and committing a civil rights violation through damaging and defacing the Islamic Center.

The indictment also alleges that Stout and Gibbs spray-painted profane references to Allah on multiple places on the Center’s exterior.

The indictment also said both men tried to conceal their identities during the event. It said Stout was wearing a World War II-era Nazi gas mask.

Stout destroyed the clothing that he wore and permanently deleted the photos he took with his cell phone, according to the indictment. He was previously indicted on Aug. 30 for obstructing a federal investigation by deleting the photos.

Members of the Islamic Center discovered the vandalism when they attended morning prayer on July 10.

If convicted, both men face up to a year in prison.

