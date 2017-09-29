Metro teacher named state Teacher of the Year - WSMV Channel 4

Metro teacher named state Teacher of the Year

Cicely Woodard was named Tennessee Teacher of the Year on Thursday. (WSMV) Cicely Woodard was named Tennessee Teacher of the Year on Thursday. (WSMV)
A Metro Nashville Public Schools teacher was honored for the way she’s helped shape the future of children every day.

West End Middle School eighth-grade math teacher Cicely Woodard was named Tennessee Teacher of the Year on Thursday night.

Woodard is known for both her communication and leadership skills.

She used her acceptance speech to thank those who inspired her and encouraged her fellow educators.

“We show up believing in kids, believing in the power of education, believing that what we do with kids and for kids everyday matters,” said Woodard. “Be encouraged tonight. Go be a leader. Go be exceptional. Go plant some seeds.”

Woodard will serve as an ambassador for Tennessee teachers and will represent the state in the National Teacher of the Year program.

