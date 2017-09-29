Court date reset for couple charged in home invasion - WSMV Channel 4

Court date reset for couple charged in home invasion

Posted: Updated:
Sadie Arnold (Photo: Metro Nashville Police Department) Sadie Arnold (Photo: Metro Nashville Police Department)
Jeffrey McNew was arrested by Metro Police on charges related to a home invasion in Madison on Sunday morning. (Photo: Metro Nashville Police Department) Jeffrey McNew was arrested by Metro Police on charges related to a home invasion in Madison on Sunday morning. (Photo: Metro Nashville Police Department)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

A court hearing has been rescheduled for a couple accused of holding a Neely's Bend family at gunpoint during a robbery.

Sadie Arnold and Jeffrey McNew saw their court case reset for Friday, Oct. 6.

Police said Arnold and McNew broke into the home through a kitchen window and stole valuables from the home.

Investigators said the suspects then forced one of the family members to drive them to an ATM and withdraw cash.

Arnold and McNew are charged with aggravated robbery and aggravated assault.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.