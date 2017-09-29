Couple charged in home invasion, robbery due in court today

Metro Police identified the suspects in a terrifying armed robbery in Madison after they were involved in an unrelated crash later that same day.

Two facing charges in armed home invasion after unrelated car crash

A terrifying ordeal for a Madison family. Their house was broken into while they were still in bed and they were robbed at gunpoint.

Metro Councilman Bill Pridemore reacts to a grisly home invasion near his home in Madison.

Jeffrey McNew was arrested by Metro Police on charges related to a home invasion in Madison on Sunday morning. (Photo: Metro Nashville Police Department)

A court hearing is scheduled for Friday for a couple accused of holding a Neely’s Bend family at gunpoint during a robbery.

Police said Sadie Arnold and Jeffrey McNew broke into the home through a kitchen window and stole valuables from the home.

Investigators said the suspects then forced one of the family members to drive them to an ATM and withdraw cash.

Arnold and McNew are charged with aggravated robbery and aggravated assault.

