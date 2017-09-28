Knoxville man's wife is perfect match for kidney donation

A Knoxville man who is suffering from kidney disease learned through a custom baseball card that his wife was the perfect match.

The couple followed through Thursday at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Steve Winfree was diagnosed with kidney disease during a physical to play college basketball. He was just 18 years old, and devastated.

Seven years ago, he met Heather Winfree. The two were married two years later.

Heather said she always knew, even though she’d never been tested, that she would one day give her husband a kidney. Thursday was that day.

“Steve’s my best friend. He’s my husband, the love of my life,” Heather said.

“I’m her husband. I’m still going to be worried about her. This is her first major surgery,” Steve said.

In sickness and in health – Steve and Heather Winfree have lived the highs and lows of both in just five years of marriage.

“I’m going to be the husband I’ve always wanted to be for her and take her out on dates,” Steve said.

Kidney disease stole Steve’s energy and joy, which is why news of his wife’s perfect match made him so emotional.

“My family and my wife are going to see a side of me they may have never seen before,” he said.

Video of the reveal went viral. At first, the couple said it made them uncomfortable, until they realized they could use the spotlight to inspire others to get tested and also become organ donors.

“If he didn’t need my kidney, I’d have done it for a stranger,” Heather said. “Because kidney disease is a really difficult disease. And if you can help someone, it’s an incredible gift to be able to bless people in that way.”

Steve said he’s especially excited to play with their foster children, who he said often outsmart and outrun him.

The couple said they can’t wait to have more children and to encourage others who are waiting for organs to keep believing their miracle will happen.

Vanderbilt University Medical Center officials said both husband and wife were in stable condition and doing well on Thursday night.

