Family of accused killer says he should have been locked up

Metro Police have arrested Roy Coons Jr., 45, on charges of first degree murder, attempted rape and and aggravated robbery. (Photo: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Metro police call it one of the most brutal crimes they've ever seen, and they think the man responsible lived just two doors down.

Roy Coons Jr. has been charged with the murder and attempted rape of 12-year-old Yhoana Arteaga.

Coons’ family spoke to News 4 on Thursday.

Two relatives, who did not want to be identified, said Coons had lived with them until about four months ago. They said they kicked him out because of his mental issues.

“It’s the most horrible thing I have ever known him to possibly do,” one relative said.

It’s hard for the women to call Coons family.

“Even though we had nothing to do with it, I feel like someone in the family should say I am sorry. I am sorry for your loss. I can't imagine what you are going through,” a relative said.

Yhoana was found dead inside her home on Aug. 10. Police said she was strangled, beaten and partially undressed.

Coons, who lived just two doors down from Yhoana’s family, was charged first-degree premeditated murder, two counts of first-degree felony murder, attempted rape of a child, and especially aggravated burglary.

“No matter what he says, no matter what he does, no matter how much time he spends behind bars, it is never going to bring that little girl back to her mom,” a relative said.

Coons’ family said he's suffered with mental illness for years.

“In his picture you can tell he has been off his medication for a long time. It’s in his eyes,” a relative said.

The women said they kicked Coons out of the house after he lost his temper too many times with the children.

“I said, like, ‘Pack your (expletives) and get out of the house. You will not talk to these kids like that. You will not be around them like that. I am not going to have you in my house like that, period,’” a relative said.

Coons has a long rap sheet. He has been convicted of more than 30 offenses, both felonies and misdemeanors, since 1992.

The women said they remember when he had a standoff with Metro police at a Nashville funeral home in the ‘90s.

“There has got to be a point where they are not getting out anymore,” a relative said.

Coons is expected to be arraigned Oct. 4.

