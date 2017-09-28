Changes coming to dangerous Nashville intersection

Changes could be coming to the intersection of Highway 70 and McCrory Lane following a number of train and car collisions.

Surveillance video shows a CSX train crushing Cookie Grisham’s SUV in March 2014. Grisham survived, but is still recovering from her injuries.

Three months later, five teens nearly lost their lives at the exact same spot.

And in April 2017, it happened again to Alex Peden.

“It’s dangerous. Somebody is going to die. It’s amazing it hasn’t happened already, and I don’t blame any resident for being frustrated,” said Metro Councilman Dave Rosenburg, who represents District 35.

In 2014, the Tennessee Department of Transportation emailed News 4 about their proposed improvement plan. It included a timeline with a projected completion date of February 2015.

Years later, there are still no changes.

“Major construction is going to start probably middle of October,” said TDOT spokesperson Kathryn Schulte.

Schulte said the delay has to do with prior planning. TDOT was working with Metro to possibly realign the road, which they ultimately chose not to do.

Schulte said residents will soon see a new traffic signal, turn lanes and CSX railroad gates.

“It’s been under development for a long time, and we really were not happy with the speed of the development, but it’s definitely a priority to get this done and we’re really excited now that it’s finally under construction,” Schulte.

The new projected completion date is late February 2018.

News 4 also reached out to CSX but did not hear back by deadline Thursday.

