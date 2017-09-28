Bust in Donelson recovers drugs, stolen music equipment

Music equipment found at the scene was reported stolen from an apartment parking lot. (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Police are working to determine how much of the property found in the bust is stolen. (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

A bust in Donelson Thursday led to the recovery of drugs, cash and a trailer containing stolen music equipment.

According to Metro Police, officers carried out a search warrant at a home in the 2700 block of Airwood Drive after investigating illegal drug sales.

During the search, police seized one gram of methamphetamine, 294 pills, one handgun and $1,400 cash. They also found construction equipment, laptop computers and iPads, as well as a large box trailer with music and sound equipment. The trailer had been reported stolen from the parking lot of a Nashville apartment complex.

Police have yet to determine if the other items found were stolen.

The bust led to the arrests of convicted felons Victor Byndum, 47, and David Stone, 27. Both lived at the Airwood Drive residence.

Byndum has been charged with felony theft, possession with intent to sell meth and Schedule V drugs, resisting arrest and felon in possession of a handgun. He is also on the sex offender registry for convictions in Maury and Madison Counties. Byndum is being held in lieu of $60,000 bond.

Stone is charged with felony theft, felon in possession of a weapon and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia. He also has convictions in Trousdale County for aggravated burglary; he is being held in lieu of $18,000 bond.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.