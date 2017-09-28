Bust in Donelson recovers drugs, stolen music equipment

Tennessee's most wanted fugitives.More >>
Changes could be coming to the intersection of Highway 70 and McCrory Lane following a number of train and car collisions.More >>
A bust in Donelson Thursday led to the recovery of drugs, cash and a trailer containing stolen music equipment.More >>
News 4 has obtained 911 calls and dash cam video from the Murfreesboro Police Department which depict a troubled and violent Emanuel Samson, who allegedly threatened his own life just months before opening fire on the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ on Sunday.More >>
A total of 680 employees will be laid off from the General Motors’ Spring Hill plant at the end of November in the largest mass layoff at the facility since GM filed for bankruptcy in 2009.More >>
A missing woman with dementia has been found safe after walking away from a doctor's office on Thursday afternoon, police said.More >>
On the heels of a deadly shooting at an Antioch church last weekend, local congregations are wondering how best to keep their members safe.More >>
Three current and former aldermen in Woodbury said they believe Cannon County Executive Mike Gannon used his influence to help his cousin get a taxpayer-funded job in the city.More >>
In court Thursday, Spc. Charles Robinson pleaded guilty to conspiracy, murder and obstruction of justice in the death of Shadow McClaine.More >>
Authorities in Franklin County are searching for an inmate who walked off from a work crew just before 4 p.m. Thursday.More >>
Tennessee House Deputy Speaker Steve McDaniel, R-Parker’s Crossroads, has announced he will not run for re-election in 2018.More >>
Playboy founder Hugh M. Hefner, the pipe-smoking hedonist who revved up the sexual revolution in the 1950s and built a multimedia empire of clubs, mansions, movies and television, symbolized by bow-tied women in bunny costumes, has died at age 91.More >>
Police in Florida say they've arrested a woman accused of dressing up like a clown 27 years ago and fatally shooting the wife of her future husband.More >>
Royal Caribbean is using a cruise ship to help evacuate people from Puerto Rico and deliver needed supplies to Caribbean islands.More >>
If you've been house shopping lately in Nashville or its surrounding cities, you know the perfect house only stays on the market for days, and in some cases, hours.More >>
The widow of "American Sniper" Chris Kyle unleashed on Facebook about her opposition to the NFL, saying the ongoing protests have been centered on "division."More >>
Don’t click that link! It’s a scam, and if you follow the instructions you’re giving the keys to your payment account to hackers.More >>
Civil defense officials in northeast Mexico say a light rain was accompanied by small fish that fell from the sky.More >>
Emergency workers estimated the child had been left in the 91-degree heat about 30 minutes, but said he appeared to be well cared for before being left on the interstate.More >>
The family of a 2-year-old Nebraska boy who was killed by an alligator at Walt Disney World last year has created a foundation to help families with children receiving organ transplants.More >>
