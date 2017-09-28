Spring Hill GM plant to lay off 680 employees

A total of 680 employees will be laid off from the General Motors’ Spring Hill plant at the end of November in the largest mass layoff at the facility since GM filed for bankruptcy in 2009.

UAW local 1853 president Tim Stannard spoke to News 4 Thursday about the cuts.

“These are good jobs, good paying jobs, so a lot of them have left employment elsewhere to take these jobs,” he said. “It’s a lot of good people, good workers trying to support their family, and we hate to see a downturn.”

Stannard said the company is slowing production of the GMC Acadia and Cadillac XT5 because sales projections show less need for inventory.

“We’ve been on an eight-year high with the auto industry,” Stannard added. “That’s a long time to be peak sales and we expected it would slowly start trending downward.”

The company announced recently the plant will start making a new Cadillac crossover in the future. Stannard hopes that will bring back some of the jobs being cut in November.

“There’s been more investment in this plant,” he said. “The location is central for shipping and receiving and I think this is just a speed bump.”

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.