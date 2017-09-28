Woman with dementia found safe after walking away from doctor's office

Police said Linda Pryor walked away from Southern Hills Medical Center. (Source: Metro Nashville PD)

A missing woman with dementia has been found safe after walking away from a doctor's office on Thursday afternoon, police said.

Police said Linda Pryor, 70, walked away from Southern Hills Medical Center around 2 p.m.

She was found unharmed a few hours later.

