NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.



The Today in Nashville Oktoberfest 2017 Ticket Sweepstakes begins at 11:00 a.m. Central Time (C.T.) on Friday, September 29, 2017, and ends Tuesday, October 3, 2017 (“Sweepstakes Period”). Entries must be received by 10:00 a.m. C.T. on Tuesday, October 3, 2017, in order to be eligible. Entries become the property of Sponsors and will not be acknowledged or returned. Station’s clock will be the official clock for the sweepstakes.

SPONSOR(S): WSMV-TV Channel 4/Meredith Corporation, 5700 Knob Road Nashville, TN 37209; Nashville Oktoberfest, 998 5th Avenue North Nashville, TN 37219

ENTRY: Go to the Today in Nashville Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/todayinnashville, click on the Sweepstakes tab, click the Oktoberfest Sweepstakes link and complete the entry form to register and receive one (1) entry.

There is no cost to register or enter.

This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, Facebook, Inc. (“Facebook”).

LIMIT: One (1) entry per person with a valid email address per day during the Sweepstakes Period. No group entries. Any attempt to obtain more than the stated number of entries by using multiple/different email addresses, identities, registrations, logins, or any other methods may result in disqualification by Sponsor, in its sole discretion.

BONUS ENTRY: After entering the sweepstakes, entrant will see a bonus entry screen with instructions for referring individuals (“Referred Individual.”) You may gain additional entries by referring individuals who enter using your uniquely provided entry URL. Each time a Referred Individual submits an entry into the sweepstakes, subject to restrictions and any limitations of total number of entries described hereunder, you will receive two (2) Bonus Referred Entries into the sweepstakes. A Bonus Referred Entry represents an additional entry into the sweepstakes (although additional entries other than a Bonus Referred Entry are not permitted other than as stated herein). All Referred Individuals who complete and submit an entry will be entered into the sweepstakes and treated as a regular entrant. Referred Individuals must abide by the Official Rules herein, including, but not limited to, eligibility restrictions. REFERRAL OF INDIVIDUALS IS NOT A REQUIREMENT OR CONSIDERATION TO ENTER THE SWEEPSTAKES. There is no limit to the number of Referred Entries you may receive.

Entries and referred entries generated by script, macro or other automated means or practices or by means which subvert the entry process will be void.

ELIGIBILITY: Legal residents of Kentucky and Tennessee who are twenty-one (21) years of age or older and in the WSMV Nielsen DMA are eligible to enter, except employees of Sponsor, and any other organizations affiliated with the sponsorship, fulfillment, administration, prize support, advertisement or promotion of the contest and/or their respective agents, affiliates, subsidiaries and members of their immediate families or household members. “Immediate family members” shall mean parents, step-parents, children, step-children, siblings, step-siblings, or spouses. “Household members” shall mean people who share the same residence at least three months a year. Winners of a prize from Sponsor within the past thirty (30) days from the beginning date of this contest are not eligible.

WINNER SELECTION AND PRIZING: On Tuesday, October 3, 2017, at approximately 10:05 a.m. C.T., Sponsor will conduct a random drawing from among all eligible entries received. One (1) winner will receive two (2) VIP tickets to Nashville Oktoberfest 2017 (998 5th Ave N Nashville, TN 37219). Tickets are valid for one (1) day admission on either Thursday, October 5, Friday, October 6, Saturday, October 7 or Sunday, October 8, 2017. VIP tickets include festival entry as well as access to free food and drink in the VIP lounge, free craft beer tasting, and free commemorative swag. Approximate retail value of prize: $250.00. See http://thenashvilleoktoberfest.com/oktoberfest-overview/ for 2017 festival hours. One prize per household.

Potential winner will be notified by telephone and/or email on Tuesday, October 3, 2017, at approximately 10:30 a.m. Winner is responsible for confirming eligibility and picking up prize at WSMV’s address during business hours by Thursday, October 5, 2017, at 5:00 p.m. C.T.

Prize(s) may not be assigned, transferred, changed or redeemed for cash, except at Sponsor’s sole discretion. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize of equal or greater value if prize cannot be awarded as described. Prize is awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee express or implied by Sponsor. Sponsor disclaims all and any liability for the actual provision, quality or nature of any third-party product or services accepted by the winner(s). The awarding of any prize is contingent upon full compliance with these Official Rules.

Entrants agree to be bound by Official Rules and agree that if winner fails to provide proof of identity, refuses to provide required documentation, is found to have violated the Official Rules or otherwise does not meet eligibility criteria; prize will be forfeited and awarded to an alternate winner in a random drawing. Entrants understand that Sponsor is not liable for injuries, losses or damages of any kind arising from participation in this promotion and acceptance, possession and use of prize. Sponsor is not responsible for any typographical or other error in the printing of the offer, administration of the sweepstakes or in the announcement of the prize. Decisions of Sponsor is final and binding in all respects.

ODDS of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.

PRIVACY: By entering this sweepstakes, you are opting-in to receive promotional materials from Sponsor and/or its affiliates, advertisers, or other business partners. If you "opt in" to receiving such promotional materials, Sponsor reserves the right to release any personally identifiable registration information regarding you to third parties who provide goods or services that Sponsor believes may be of interest to you. If you decide that you would like to discontinue receiving promotional information from such third parties, please contact those third parties directly. For more information about how WSMV uses the information you provide, see their privacy policy at http://www.wsmv.com/story/30079230/this-web-sites-privacy-policy.

For more information about how Nashville Oktoberfest uses the information you provide, see their privacy policy at http://thenashvilleoktoberfest.com/refund-and-privacy-policy/. IF YOU DO NOT WISH TO SHARE YOUR INFORMATION, PLEASE DO NOT ENTER THIS SWEEPSTAKES.

OTHER: Sponsor assumes no responsibility for entries it is unable to process due to network, hardware or other technical failures; or any other reason, or incomplete, damaged, misdirected, or lost entries. Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion to disqualify any person tampering with the entry process, the operation of the web site or otherwise in violation of these Official Rules. Sponsor further reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to cancel, terminate or modify this promotion if not capable of completion as planned, including infection by computer virus, technical corruption, non-authorized human intervention or any other causes beyond the control of the Sponsor which corrupts or affects the administration, security, fairness, or integrity of the sweepstakes. In the event of cancellation, Sponsor reserves the right to award the prize(s) to an eligible, non-suspect, entry received prior to date of cancellation. The use of automated entry systems or any other conduct that impedes the integrity of the sweepstakes is prohibited. In the event of a dispute regarding on-line entry, entry will be deemed made by the holder of an established e-mail account associated with the entry.

GENERAL: Except where prohibited by law: (i) entry constitutes permission for Sponsor to use winner’s entry, name, hometown, likeness, photograph, voice and statements regarding this sweepstakes in all media now known or hereafter discovered, for any purpose, including without limitation, in connection with, and to promote, market or advertise, the sweepstakes, in whole or in part, without review, approval, credit or attribution, notification or payment from or to entrant or any person or entity, worldwide, in perpetuity, or on a winner’s list, if applicable ; (ii) potential winner(s) will be required to complete and return an Affidavit of Eligibility and Release of Liability/Publicity by 5:00 p.m. C.T. on Thursday, October 5, 2017, unless prohibited by law. If a potential winner cannot be contacted, fails to claim prize, is unable to travel on dates of prize or attend event on prize date or fails to respond to the winner notification, the potential winner is disqualified and the prize is forfeited. If forfeited, another winner may be selected from among the remaining eligible entries by random drawing.

By participating and winning a prize, winners release sponsor, their parents, affiliates, subsidiaries and agents, and their respective officers, directors, employees and agents from any and all liability with respect to the prize won and participation in the sweepstakes. Subject to all U.S. federal, Tennessee state and local laws and regulations. Void where prohibited. Applicable taxes are the sole responsibility of the winners. For the winner’s list, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope after Monday, October 9, 2017, to Winner’s List Oktoberfest 2017 Ticket Sweepstakes, WSMV, 5700 Knob Road, Nashville, TN 37209.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.