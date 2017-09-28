Franklin County authorities search for inmate who escaped work crew

Authorities in Franklin County are searching for an inmate who walked off from a work crew just before 4 p.m. Thursday.

The crew was on UTSI Road near the University of Tennessee Space Institute in Tullahoma when the inmate escaped.

The inmate has been identified as Johnny Willoughby.

Very few additional details are available at this time.

