Franklin Co. inmate who fled work crew back in custody

A Franklin County inmate who walked away from a work crew on Thursday afternoon has been found.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said Johnny Willoughby was arrested about on Thursday 7:30 p.m. on Pumping Station Road.

He was with a crew on UTSI Road near the University of Tennessee Space Institute when Willoughby left.

