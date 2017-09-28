Franklin Co. inmate who fled work crew back in custody - WSMV Channel 4

Franklin Co. inmate who fled work crew back in custody

Posted: Updated:
Johnny Willoughby (Source: Franklin County Sheriff's Office) Johnny Willoughby (Source: Franklin County Sheriff's Office)
TULLAHOMA, TN (WSMV) -

A Franklin County inmate who walked away from a work crew on Thursday afternoon has been found.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said Johnny Willoughby was arrested about on Thursday 7:30 p.m. on Pumping Station Road.

He was with a crew on UTSI Road near the University of Tennessee Space Institute when Willoughby left.

