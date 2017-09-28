Nashville school gets new instruments as part of music grant - WSMV Channel 4

Nashville school gets new instruments as part of music grant

Posted: Updated:
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

A group of Middle Tennessee students got their first look at some brand new instruments on Thursday.

The 7th and 8th grade honor choir at Creswell Middle Prep School of the Arts sang along to their brand new, state-of-the-art piano.

The VH1 Save the Music Foundation gave the school a $20,000 grant for new instruments as part of its effort to restore musical programs to public schools.

The students will also be able to take home smaller instruments to work on their music at home.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Nashville school gets new instruments as part of music grantMore>>

  • Special

    Davidson County news

    Click to read more headlines from Davidson County.More >>
    Click to read more headlines from Davidson County.More >>
Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.