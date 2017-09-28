Nashville school gets new instruments as part of music grant

A group of Middle Tennessee students got their first look at some brand new instruments on Thursday.

The 7th and 8th grade honor choir at Creswell Middle Prep School of the Arts sang along to their brand new, state-of-the-art piano.

The VH1 Save the Music Foundation gave the school a $20,000 grant for new instruments as part of its effort to restore musical programs to public schools.

The students will also be able to take home smaller instruments to work on their music at home.

