Shooting Hunger event held at Nashville Gun Club

The Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee (WSMV file photo) The Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee (WSMV file photo)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

People showed up Thursday to pick up a gun and shoot to help in the fight against hunger.

The 3rd annual Shooting Hunger event was just one of the activities and events the Second Harvest Food Bank is hosting for Hunger Action Month.

Those involved with Tennessee’s agricultural industry gathered at the Nashville Gun Club for the event.

To date, the event has raise more than $117,000 for Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee.

