Montgomery law enforcement team for car seat safety

Clarksville Police and Montgomery County Sheriff's Office teamed to provide child safety seat checks on Saturday. (Photo: Clarksville Police Department)

Clarksville Police and Montgomery County Sheriff's Office teamed to provide child safety seat checks on Saturday. (Photo: Clarksville Police Department)

The Clarksville Police Department and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office teamed to offer free car seat inspections on Saturday as part of National Seat Check Saturday.

The officers and deputies provided education to the attendees on a myriad of safety topics. They also installed car and booster seats and inspected car seats which were already installed.

Out of the 40 car seats checked, 23 were installed improperly or incorrectly adjusted.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.