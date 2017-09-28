Metro police search for home burglary suspects

The burglary happened at a home on Salem Drive on July 4. (Source: Metro Nashville PD)

Metro police are searching for two men accused of burglarizing a home on the Fourth of July.

Police said residents of the Salem Drive home were away when the burglars entered the residence. They got away with jewelry, electronics and a collection of baseball cards.

The suspects left the area in an older model blue SUV with a spare tire attached to the back of the vehicle.

The first suspect is described as a white male with a scruffy beard. He is approximately 5’10” tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds. The only description for the second suspect is that he is a black male. Police said both men appear to be in their 20s or early 30s.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

